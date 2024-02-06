Out of the past: Nov. 5

1992

Voters in Cape Girardeau County rolled out in record numbers Tuesday, smashing a turnout record set eight years ago; the 28,886 county voters were 3,584 more than the record number that turned out in 1984, when Ronald Reagan won a second term in the White House and John Ashcroft captured his first term as governor.

A citizen-backed initiative that started this summer culminated Tuesday with Cape Girardeau voters approving by a two-thirds margin a switch to zone representation on the city council; the ballot initiative will amend the city charter and scrap at-large council elections.

1967

Dr. Paul L. Maier of Kalamazoo, Michigan, son of the founder of the Lutheran Hour, Dr. Walter Maier, addresses a large crowd at the Lutheran Reformation rally held in the afternoon in Houck Field House; the event marks the 450th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation.

The temperature drops to its lowest point of the season, 24 degrees in the morning; a few snow flurries fall along with the mercury, the second trace of snow this month.