Out of the past: Nov. 5

Voters in Cape Girardeau County rolled out in record numbers Tuesday, smashing a turnout record set eight years ago; the 28,886 county voters were 3,584 more than the record number that turned out in 1984, when Ronald Reagan won a second term in the White House and John Ashcroft captured his first term as governor.
A citizen-backed initiative that started this summer culminated Tuesday with Cape Girardeau voters approving by a two-thirds margin a switch to zone representation on the city council; the ballot initiative will amend the city charter and scrap at-large council elections.
Dr. Paul L. Maier of Kalamazoo, Michigan, son of the founder of the Lutheran Hour, Dr. Walter Maier, addresses a large crowd at the Lutheran Reformation rally held in the afternoon in Houck Field House; the event marks the 450th anniversary of the Lutheran Reformation.
The temperature drops to its lowest point of the season, 24 degrees in the morning; a few snow flurries fall along with the mercury, the second trace of snow this month.
Two hundred-nineteen more names, bringing the total to a near 1,800, have been added to the war service honor roll at Fairground Park by the American Legion; George Vandeven has assumed much of the responsibility for keeping the Legion service board as current as possible.
Anna L. Boone of Cape Girardeau, who enlisted some time ago in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps, has reported to Fort Des Moines, Iowa, and started her 13-week course of training, after which she expects to be assigned to the air-raid warning service.
The Knights of Pythias of Southeast Missouri gather in Cape Girardeau from surrounding counties; a class of about 100 will be initiated this evening, taking the Pythian obligation on the historical bible donated to the order by Justus Henry Rathbone, its founder.
Dr. J.F. Lawson resigned from the pastorate of the Presbyterian Church on Sunday morning at the close of the service; the congregation accepted his resignation, and the board of elders was instructed to arrange for the employment of his successor; Lawson and his family will leave Cape Girardeau on Thursday for his new place of residence in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he has been appointed pastor of Central Presbyterian Church.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
