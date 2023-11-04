Out of the past: Nov. 4

1998

Cape Girardeau voters split on a two-part ballot measure needed to launch a proposed River Campus project on the site of old St. Vincent's College on Morgan Oak Street; voters yesterday approved a measure that increases the city hotel-motel tax and extends the restaurant tax, but rejected the accompanying measure that would have permitted issuance of $8.9 million in bonds.

In the most hotly contested race this year, Cape Girardeau County voters elected a new tax collector, Republican Diane Diebold; she beat Democratic opponent Judy Beussink in yesterday's election; in another county vote, longtime county clerk Rodney Miller, retained his position, beating Libertarian Greg Tlapek.

1973

"Getting Together," an event for area young people sponsored by the Catholic Youth Council of St. Joseph Parish at Scott City, is held in the afternoon at the church; the event begins with a rap session led by the Rev. Michael V. McDevitt and the Rev. Paul J. McLaughlin Jr.; a guitar Mass is celebrated at 5 p.m., followed by a reception at the VFW Hall.

The 1973 football homecoming festivities at Cape Girardeau Central High School climaxed last night with the crowning of Jo Carole Rutherford as queen.