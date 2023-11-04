Out of the past: Nov. 4

Cape Girardeau voters split on a two-part ballot measure needed to launch a proposed River Campus project on the site of old St. Vincent's College on Morgan Oak Street; voters yesterday approved a measure that increases the city hotel-motel tax and extends the restaurant tax, but rejected the accompanying measure that would have permitted issuance of $8.9 million in bonds.
In the most hotly contested race this year, Cape Girardeau County voters elected a new tax collector, Republican Diane Diebold; she beat Democratic opponent Judy Beussink in yesterday's election; in another county vote, longtime county clerk Rodney Miller, retained his position, beating Libertarian Greg Tlapek.
"Getting Together," an event for area young people sponsored by the Catholic Youth Council of St. Joseph Parish at Scott City, is held in the afternoon at the church; the event begins with a rap session led by the Rev. Michael V. McDevitt and the Rev. Paul J. McLaughlin Jr.; a guitar Mass is celebrated at 5 p.m., followed by a reception at the VFW Hall.
The 1973 football homecoming festivities at Cape Girardeau Central High School climaxed last night with the crowning of Jo Carole Rutherford as queen.
Official count of votes to be made Friday in the office of the county clerk at Jackson will settle at least two close races in Tuesday's surprise upset election, in which Democrats carried Cape Girardeau County for the first time since 1936; to be decisive will be the 160 absentee votes which also will be counted during Friday's check; the count will decide the races for prosecuting attorney and sheriff.
John Bowyer of Festus, Missouri, an 18-year veteran of river service, is either drowned or dies of head injuries at 8:15 a.m. at Saint Francis Hospital, after being knocked into the Mississippi River by a falling tree some time earlier; Bowyer was dredge mate aboard the U.S. Engineers Dredge Grafton, which was engaged in dredging operations at Mile 49.1, Cape Bend, directly below the mouth of the Diversion Channel.
The Rev. J.H. Taylor, rector of Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau, goes to Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in the afternoon to conduct services at the Church of the Holy Cross there; during the vacancy in the pastorate there, Taylor is making monthly visits to the church; next Thursday, he will make his monthly visit to Chaffee, Missouri.
The Rev. H.E. Roos, pastor of Grace Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, will leave early tomorrow for Mount Vernon, Missouri, where he will conduct a revival service in the Methodist church; he will be gone about 10 days; in his absence, the local church pulpit will be filled by Dr. J.H. Hoover of the Teachers College.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.