Out of the past: Nov. 4

Cape Girardeau police will meet with residents to try to find a solution to their concerns about traffic in the neighborhood around Franklin Elementary School; several residents of the Sunset neighborhood aired their concerns about traffic along Themis Street posing a danger to children in the neighborhood at last night's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.
Fruitland-Pocahontas area voters approve creation of the Cape Girardeau County Common Sewer District; the measure wins 58.2%t of the ballots cast, with 228 votes for and 162 votes against its creation; the sewer district issue was the lone measure on the ballot in Cape Girardeau County.
McCarthy Bros. Construction Co. of St. Louis has bean awarded the contract for the new Saint Francis Medical Center subject to the approval of state and federal agencies involved; members of the hospital Board of Directors, architects, consultants and Sister M. Virgilia will meet with representatives of the state and federal agencies Nov. 9 in Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss the proposal; a date for start of construction will likely be announced following the meeting.
Illmo-Scott City scored a pair of firsts last night; the Rams defeated Portageville, Missouri, for the first time since the consolidated unit came into being and finished the year at 9-0, for the first unbeaten season in the history of the AA school; the Rams scored in the late moments of the game for a 7-0 decision over the Bulldogs.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday instructed City Engineer John Walther to prepare plans, specifications and cost estimates for a sanitary sewer district to serve the Marble City Heights area; the district would embrace the Marble City sector not now having sewers, some territory along Sprigg Street, and a little of the State College farm acreage.
Represented by 25 to 30 paintings, Cape Girardeau and district artists will display their works along with that of the Southeast Missourian Art Department and the Missourian Printing & Stationery Co. in the Missourian Buildings general offices this weekend; participating artists will include Kurt Ballard of Ferguson, Missouri; Jim Harmon of St. Louis; Jane Murphy Gault of Los Angeles; John Baker of the St. Louis Post Dispatch and Fred Dreher of St. Louis, formerly an artist for the Missourian.
In Scott County there is a rural district that is doing big things in the way of community development; it is the Diebold district, where a beautiful brick school house has just been completed and is in use; this school has been chosen as Southeast Missouri State Teachers College Demonstration School No. 14, under the supervision of the rural school department of the college, working in conjunction with county school superintendent M.E. Montgomery and the school board, composed of John Dumey, Albert Schwartz and Andy Heisserer.
Nine new members were formally accepted into the Black Mask Dramatic Club of Teachers College at a "spooky" ceremony held before students in chapel yesterday morning; those accepted were Herbert Moore, Donald Davis, Nell Bissell, Lucille dams, Anna Niermann, Dovey Ossenfort, Elizabeth Kent, E. Langhennig and Mary Grant.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
