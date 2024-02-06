Out of the past: Nov. 4

1997

Cape Girardeau police will meet with residents to try to find a solution to their concerns about traffic in the neighborhood around Franklin Elementary School; several residents of the Sunset neighborhood aired their concerns about traffic along Themis Street posing a danger to children in the neighborhood at last night's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.

Fruitland-Pocahontas area voters approve creation of the Cape Girardeau County Common Sewer District; the measure wins 58.2%t of the ballots cast, with 228 votes for and 162 votes against its creation; the sewer district issue was the lone measure on the ballot in Cape Girardeau County.

1972

McCarthy Bros. Construction Co. of St. Louis has bean awarded the contract for the new Saint Francis Medical Center subject to the approval of state and federal agencies involved; members of the hospital Board of Directors, architects, consultants and Sister M. Virgilia will meet with representatives of the state and federal agencies Nov. 9 in Kansas City, Missouri, to discuss the proposal; a date for start of construction will likely be announced following the meeting.

Illmo-Scott City scored a pair of firsts last night; the Rams defeated Portageville, Missouri, for the first time since the consolidated unit came into being and finished the year at 9-0, for the first unbeaten season in the history of the AA school; the Rams scored in the late moments of the game for a 7-0 decision over the Bulldogs.