Out of the past: Nov. 4

1995

Tri-Con Industries Ltd. is leaving Cape Girardeau; the manufacturer of automobile seat covers, which began operations in Cape Girardeau a dozen years ago, is moving to Mexico; a U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo Seat Co., Tri-Con issued the mandatory 60-day notice of closure yesterday, saying it will end operations here Jan. 3, 1996; Tri-Con employed as many as 500 people during its peak operation here and was employing 233 in the middle of 1994, when workers voted to be represented by the ACTWU.

A delegation of Japanese health care experts toured Saint Francis Medical Center on Friday to learn more about the local hospital's venture into patient-focused care; three physicians and a member of the board of directors from St. Mary's Hospital in Kurume, Japan, talked with nurses, doctors and administrators about implementation of the new philosophy in patient care.

1970

Rep. Bill D. Burlison swept to a reelection victory in Missouri's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday by a wide margin; the one-term congressman decisively beat his Republican opponent, Gary Rust, 63,140 to 48,567, in the 23-county area.

Cape Girardeau County's proposal for a new jail fell victim to the two-thirds majority rule yesterday, although supporters say the issue drew a surprisingly higher number of favorable votes than had been expected; the vote was 8,889 in favor of the new jail and 6,350 against; 10,150 yes votes were needed for passage.