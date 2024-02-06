Out of the past: Nov. 4

Tri-Con Industries Ltd. is leaving Cape Girardeau; the manufacturer of automobile seat covers, which began operations in Cape Girardeau a dozen years ago, is moving to Mexico; a U.S. subsidiary of Tokyo Seat Co., Tri-Con issued the mandatory 60-day notice of closure yesterday, saying it will end operations here Jan. 3, 1996; Tri-Con employed as many as 500 people during its peak operation here and was employing 233 in the middle of 1994, when workers voted to be represented by the ACTWU.
A delegation of Japanese health care experts toured Saint Francis Medical Center on Friday to learn more about the local hospital's venture into patient-focused care; three physicians and a member of the board of directors from St. Mary's Hospital in Kurume, Japan, talked with nurses, doctors and administrators about implementation of the new philosophy in patient care.
Rep. Bill D. Burlison swept to a reelection victory in Missouri's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday by a wide margin; the one-term congressman decisively beat his Republican opponent, Gary Rust, 63,140 to 48,567, in the 23-county area.
Cape Girardeau County's proposal for a new jail fell victim to the two-thirds majority rule yesterday, although supporters say the issue drew a surprisingly higher number of favorable votes than had been expected; the vote was 8,889 in favor of the new jail and 6,350 against; 10,150 yes votes were needed for passage.
The Rev. Elmer Smelzenback, a missionary recently returned from Beremesdorff, Africa, is the special speaker in the morning at the Church of the Nazarene; he is making a tour of the eastern half of Missouri in the interests of missions.
Construction of a low-water bridge over Whitewater River at Allenville to replace temporarily the old covered span destroyed by a windstorm Thursday night will be discussed by the County Court on Monday; it is estimated it will take about $250 to construct a temporary span.
The public schools of Cape Girardeau need more money in order to complete two buildings now under construction; the addition to Central High, to be used for industrial training, can be finished by the third week in January, if funds can be secured; about $54,000 more must be secured to complete this and the new grade school building in South Cape Girardeau near Fort D.
Through the efforts of W.E. Walker, entertainment secretary of the Rotary Club, Branch Rickey, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, will be in Cape Girardeau on Nov. 30 to talk to local boys at the high school.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.