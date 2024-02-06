Out of the past: Nov. 4

1994

Property owners would like the city to extend Silver Springs Road and make it a through street; a hilly stretch of land stands between the paved section ending on the south side of William Street and another ending south of Independence Street; the route would go through Saint Francis Medical Center land and the hospital doesn't want the street extended at this time.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- U.S. Agriculture Department budget cuts mean Missouri's six regional food banks -- including the Bootheel Food Bank in Sikeston -- will have to make up a huge deficit in the amount of food provided to them by the government; the federal budget for the purchase of USDA food items was slashed from $80 million to $25 million annually; the cuts amount to a 70% decrease in the 1995 allocation for commodities.

1969

The Cape Girardeau County Court, late in its session yesterday, approved the proposed two-year contract with Cape County Private Ambulance Service; likewise, the Jackson City Council last night authorized Mayor R.O. Hawkins to sign a contract with service, providing for Jackson to pay 12% of a $20,100 subsidy; other partners in the subsidy to the ambulance company are the county court and the City of Cape Girardeau.

Cape Go! adopted its second goal last night: establishment of a local public health agency; Mrs. Stephen E. Strom and James R. Stricker, co-chairs of the health and welfare task force, explained investigations have revealed both overlaps and gaps in public health service in the community.