Out of the past: Nov. 4

Property owners would like the city to extend Silver Springs Road and make it a through street; a hilly stretch of land stands between the paved section ending on the south side of William Street and another ending south of Independence Street; the route would go through Saint Francis Medical Center land and the hospital doesn't want the street extended at this time.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- U.S. Agriculture Department budget cuts mean Missouri's six regional food banks -- including the Bootheel Food Bank in Sikeston -- will have to make up a huge deficit in the amount of food provided to them by the government; the federal budget for the purchase of USDA food items was slashed from $80 million to $25 million annually; the cuts amount to a 70% decrease in the 1995 allocation for commodities.
The Cape Girardeau County Court, late in its session yesterday, approved the proposed two-year contract with Cape County Private Ambulance Service; likewise, the Jackson City Council last night authorized Mayor R.O. Hawkins to sign a contract with service, providing for Jackson to pay 12% of a $20,100 subsidy; other partners in the subsidy to the ambulance company are the county court and the City of Cape Girardeau.
Cape Go! adopted its second goal last night: establishment of a local public health agency; Mrs. Stephen E. Strom and James R. Stricker, co-chairs of the health and welfare task force, explained investigations have revealed both overlaps and gaps in public health service in the community.
Cape Girardeau County party leaders are urging voters to go to the polls early on election day to prevent belated tie-ups in voting precincts and avoid delays in counting ballots; a heavy vote is predicted Tuesday.
Four Cape Girardeau hunters are home with venison after a successful initial deer season in district forests; Herbert C. Campbell bagged an 11-point buck in Wayne County, while his brother, Fred Campbell, killed a four-point buck; Dr. D.B. Elrod got a four pointer in the same vicinity, and Lester Crites, with a single shot from his rifle, killed an 11-point deer on the George Miller farm near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.
R.S. Shirley of Wyoming, Nebraska, who controls a patent for manufacturing men's and women's union suits, will be in Cape Girardeau in a few days or a week to investigate the possibility of establishing a manufacturing plant here.
Several residents of the extreme north end of Cape Girardeau County appear before the County Court to again urge that body to make preparations to build a steel bridge across Apple Creek; the site for the proposed span is about half way between Old Appleton and the old Wilkinson Mill bridge; citizens of both this and Perry County have for years agitated for a bridge at that point.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
