Out of the past: Nov. 4

1993

Prudential Insurance Company of America has tentatively agreed to sell 19 shopping centers in six states, including West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau and three in the St. Louis area, for $1 billion to a group of investors in the U.S. and Australia; General Growth Properties Inc. of Des Moines, Iowa, and Westfield Holdings Ltd. of Australia will each own 40 percent of Prudential's CenterMark Properties Inc., which owns 11 of the malls outright and has partial interest in eight others; Whitehall Real Estate Limited Partnership II is the other partner in the purchase.

At the first public forum of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education held last night at May Greene School, parents from across the city spoke against closing May Greene as an elementary school as part of any change in the Cape Girardeau School District; the board is seeking input on proposals to move the district toward a middle school concept.

1968

Gustav F. Goetsch and his wife, Hazel Weedell Goetsch, have accepted The Missourian's invitation to be guest artists at the 22nd annual Missourian Art Exhibition to be held Nov. 23 and 24; Goetsch, who is past 90 years of age, recently retired from 38 years of teaching at Washington University in St. Louis; he paints and receives patrons daily in his studio; his wife is an artist best known for her watercolors and etchings.

Opening this week will be the Tastee Donut Shop, 1201 Broadway, the first of 31 units of a New Orleans corporation to be installed outside of the Louisiana city's area.