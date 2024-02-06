Out of the past: Nov. 4

Prudential Insurance Company of America has tentatively agreed to sell 19 shopping centers in six states, including West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau and three in the St. Louis area, for $1 billion to a group of investors in the U.S. and Australia; General Growth Properties Inc. of Des Moines, Iowa, and Westfield Holdings Ltd. of Australia will each own 40 percent of Prudential's CenterMark Properties Inc., which owns 11 of the malls outright and has partial interest in eight others; Whitehall Real Estate Limited Partnership II is the other partner in the purchase.
At the first public forum of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education held last night at May Greene School, parents from across the city spoke against closing May Greene as an elementary school as part of any change in the Cape Girardeau School District; the board is seeking input on proposals to move the district toward a middle school concept.
Gustav F. Goetsch and his wife, Hazel Weedell Goetsch, have accepted The Missourian's invitation to be guest artists at the 22nd annual Missourian Art Exhibition to be held Nov. 23 and 24; Goetsch, who is past 90 years of age, recently retired from 38 years of teaching at Washington University in St. Louis; he paints and receives patrons daily in his studio; his wife is an artist best known for her watercolors and etchings.
Opening this week will be the Tastee Donut Shop, 1201 Broadway, the first of 31 units of a New Orleans corporation to be installed outside of the Louisiana city's area.
Preliminary arrangements have been made for a county-wide civilian organization designed to pave the way fro the Army's big scrap metal salvage drive; the campaign, scheduled to start within the next 10 days, will bring a regular Army quartermaster salvage unit from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, to the county.
Purchase of the poultry and egg plant and auxiliary property of the Goodwin Corp. in Jackson through exercise of an option by the Dried Foods Processing Corp. of Wisconsin has been completed; the right to use the Absogood Packing Co. name for the company's products also was transferred to the new operator.
Eight new cases of Spanish influenza are reported to City Clerk A.P. Behrens, and one of the old cases has developed into pneumonia; six persons are released from quarantine; the family of William Nenninger, 307 S. Pacific St., was hit hard by the disease Saturday, three members being taken down with it.
State-wide prohibition will be voted on tomorrow; in Cape Girardeau the women have been working non-stop on behalf of prohibition, while saloonkeepers are pleading for wet votes; it is said representatives of the big German breweries from St. Louis are in the county trying to influence voters.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.