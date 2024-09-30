Out of the past: Nov. 30

1997

The weather outside is frightful, so organizers of the fifth annual Christmas Parade of Lights postpone the big yuletide event until next weekend when they hope the clouds will be more cooperative and spirits less dampened by the outside conditions; with rain falling steadily and no immediate end to the precipitation in sight, Doc Cain, member of the Downtown Merchants Association and parade chairman, informs parade participants the festivities will be rescheduled for next Sunday evening.

The Knights of Columbus Council 11205 of Cape Girardeau has earned the distinction of Star Council, the international organization's top award, for the 1996-97 fraternal year; the award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership, recruitment and retention, promotion of the fraternal insurance program and sponsorship of service-oriented activities.

1972

Five Cape Girardeau homes will be on the Rose Hills Garden Club-sponsored "Holiday Home Tour" on Dec. 10; the homes include those of Mr. and Mrs. Lehman Finch, Terry Hill Road; Mr. and Mrs. Gene Swob, 2464 Brookwood; Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Oglander, 842 Karau Lane; Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Ford, 907 W. Cape Rock Drive; and Mr. and Mrs. Gary M. Arnold, 1237 Fairlane; proceeds will be put to use in the Rose Test Garden at Capaha Park and for landscaping and other projects at the State Training Center for Handicapped Children here.

Cape Girardeau this week received another $18,580 in state and federal grants as part of the matching funds on the west end sanitary sewer replacement project; the line was placed in operation more than a year ago.