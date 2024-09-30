Out of the past: Nov. 30

The weather outside is frightful, so organizers of the fifth annual Christmas Parade of Lights postpone the big yuletide event until next weekend when they hope the clouds will be more cooperative and spirits less dampened by the outside conditions; with rain falling steadily and no immediate end to the precipitation in sight, Doc Cain, member of the Downtown Merchants Association and parade chairman, informs parade participants the festivities will be rescheduled for next Sunday evening.
The Knights of Columbus Council 11205 of Cape Girardeau has earned the distinction of Star Council, the international organization's top award, for the 1996-97 fraternal year; the award recognizes overall excellence in the areas of membership, recruitment and retention, promotion of the fraternal insurance program and sponsorship of service-oriented activities.
Five Cape Girardeau homes will be on the Rose Hills Garden Club-sponsored "Holiday Home Tour" on Dec. 10; the homes include those of Mr. and Mrs. Lehman Finch, Terry Hill Road; Mr. and Mrs. Gene Swob, 2464 Brookwood; Mr. and Mrs. Robert A. Oglander, 842 Karau Lane; Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Ford, 907 W. Cape Rock Drive; and Mr. and Mrs. Gary M. Arnold, 1237 Fairlane; proceeds will be put to use in the Rose Test Garden at Capaha Park and for landscaping and other projects at the State Training Center for Handicapped Children here.
Cape Girardeau this week received another $18,580 in state and federal grants as part of the matching funds on the west end sanitary sewer replacement project; the line was placed in operation more than a year ago.
With the beginning of the new church year of Trinity Lutheran Church, the pastor, the Rev. F.H. Melzer, begins a series of dedicatory sermons with reference to the redecoration of the church; while he follows the general theme, "The Advent of Our Savior in Our Church," Melzer describes the specific architecture, fixtures and emblems of the church.
Twenty members of the Capahas baseball team received their jackets for the past playing season from the Kiwanis Club at its meeting Friday night; team manager and club member Louis Weiss presented jackets to Carlton Nebel, Junior Gross, Pete Russell, Roy Smith, Herbert Upton, Bill Upton, Boyd Boussum, Carl Meyer, Melvin Schwab, Weldon Hager, Jack Hinton, Bill Crabtree, Martin Radmer, Leon Brinkopf, Morris Gaines, Quentin Keller, Pete Schwab, Garnett Williamson and Jack Behrens; during the season, the Caps won 26 of 29 contests, losing but one game outside the state semi-pro tournament at Sedalia, Missouri, in which the team finished second.
Both Cape Girardeau football teams are triumphant in Thanksgiving Day clashes at Fairground Park; the Central Tigers whipped the visiting Poplar Bluff, Missouri, eleven 14-6 in the opening game of the afternoon; the Teachers College team then soundly thrashes the Aggies from Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Broadway at Frederick Street is blocked for nearly an hour in the afternoon when a streetcar jumps the track when one of its front wheels hits a switch point; the car is swung almost straight across the street, ending up facing north and south; it takes employees of the trolley company almost an hour to get the car back on the track.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
