Out of the past: Nov. 30

The New Madrid Fault grumbled another reminder of its restless existence late Thanksgiving Day, with its largest earthquake in five years; the 4.3 magnitude tremor occurred at 11:41 p.m., with the epicenter near Blytheville, Arkansas; no damage or injuries resulted from the quake, which could be felt in six states.
Southeast Missouri State University's basketball Indians welcomed the return of center Bud Ely and guard Lakeo Keller Friday, after both were sidelined several weeks with injuries; however, the Indians also received some disturbing news during the week, when Devron Kirksey, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, collapsed at Wednesday's practice; according to coach Ron Shumate, Kirksey wasn't even running when he suddenly hit the floor; he was unconscious for approximately five minutes.
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Sen. George McGovern, a South Dakota Democrat and one of three Democrats who have announced for that party's nomination for president, tells a crowd of Southern Illinois University students the treatment of Vietnam veterans is "a national scandal and disgrace"; he tells the young crowd he will introduce legislation to raise the veterans' monthly education allotments and seek a new bill of rights for vets.
Men and women of the community attend the second Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in the morning at the Holiday Inn; the speakers are the Rev. Robert Otto, chaplain of the Anna, Illinois, State Hospital, and Rep. James E. Spain of Bloomfield, Missouri; the event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.
More stringent regulations likely will be imposed by the Solid Fuels Administration to conserve coal unless the coal strike is settled in the next few days, predicts H.B. Newman, president of the Missouri Utilities Co.; already the damage to industry here has started; one of the three big kilns at the cement plant has been shut down, curtailing the plant's production.
The Missourian presents its 1946 All-Southeast Missouri High School Football teams; while Cape Girardeau Central High School isn't a member of the conference in which the others operate, the Tigers were considered in the evaluation of players for district honors; Central landed only one player on the first team: right back Johnny Reynolds; Jackson is represented by two players: left back Bill Wilkening and end Charles Godwin.
Common Pleas Court will be in continual session until the Christmas holidays; this becomes apparent at the setting of the docket, when several important cases are set for Dec. 21; Judge John A. Snider announces to the bar, when members assemble in the morning, the docket facing the court at this term is one of the largest presented during his time on the bench; he asks that they cooperate with him by setting a definite date for each case ready for trial.
An interesting early winter wedding took place last evening, when Allene Wilson, daughter of Mrs. R.L. Wilson of Cape Girardeau, became the bride of Fred A. Groves, prominent business man here.
— Sharon K. Sanders