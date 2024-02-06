Out of the past: Nov. 30

1996

The New Madrid Fault grumbled another reminder of its restless existence late Thanksgiving Day, with its largest earthquake in five years; the 4.3 magnitude tremor occurred at 11:41 p.m., with the epicenter near Blytheville, Arkansas; no damage or injuries resulted from the quake, which could be felt in six states.

Southeast Missouri State University's basketball Indians welcomed the return of center Bud Ely and guard Lakeo Keller Friday, after both were sidelined several weeks with injuries; however, the Indians also received some disturbing news during the week, when Devron Kirksey, a 6-foot-7 junior forward, collapsed at Wednesday's practice; according to coach Ron Shumate, Kirksey wasn't even running when he suddenly hit the floor; he was unconscious for approximately five minutes.

1971

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Sen. George McGovern, a South Dakota Democrat and one of three Democrats who have announced for that party's nomination for president, tells a crowd of Southern Illinois University students the treatment of Vietnam veterans is "a national scandal and disgrace"; he tells the young crowd he will introduce legislation to raise the veterans' monthly education allotments and seek a new bill of rights for vets.

Men and women of the community attend the second Mayor's Prayer Breakfast in the morning at the Holiday Inn; the speakers are the Rev. Robert Otto, chaplain of the Anna, Illinois, State Hospital, and Rep. James E. Spain of Bloomfield, Missouri; the event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.