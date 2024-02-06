Out of the past: Nov. 30

1995

Dr. Dan Tallent, principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, will resign at the end of the school year to seek another job, perhaps as a superintendent; Tallent submitted a resignation letter to Superintendent Neyland Clark last week; this is Tallent's second year at Central High.

COMMERCE, Mo. -- Laurel Moldenhauer, grant administrator for the Commerce flood buyout, kept busy yesterday filing paperwork and meeting with homeowners at the buyout office in St. Paul United Methodist Church here; during those appointments, Moldenhauer explains the buyout program in detail and answers case-specific questions about flood insurance, previous loans and appraisals.

1970

A Cape Girardeau airman, Sgt. Billy J. Hogan Jr., son of Mrs. Jack Hogan of Cape Girardeau, is reported missing aboard a U.S. transport plane missing in South Vietnam; another Southeast Missouri youth, Army Pfc. Connie Edwards of Holcomb, is listed among three servicemen from this state killed Friday in the crash of a chartered jetliner carrying military personnel from Anchorage, Alaska, to Vietnam.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Flames apparently originating from a grass fire consume a lumber company, two homes and a private club here in the afternoon; the fire starts in the rear of a building in the E.C. Robinson Lumber Co. complex; with strong winds fanning the flames, they spread to the homes of Maude McGee and Charlie Holiday, as well as the BTO Club.