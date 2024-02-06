Out of the past: Nov. 30

Dr. Dan Tallent, principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, will resign at the end of the school year to seek another job, perhaps as a superintendent; Tallent submitted a resignation letter to Superintendent Neyland Clark last week; this is Tallent's second year at Central High.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- Laurel Moldenhauer, grant administrator for the Commerce flood buyout, kept busy yesterday filing paperwork and meeting with homeowners at the buyout office in St. Paul United Methodist Church here; during those appointments, Moldenhauer explains the buyout program in detail and answers case-specific questions about flood insurance, previous loans and appraisals.
A Cape Girardeau airman, Sgt. Billy J. Hogan Jr., son of Mrs. Jack Hogan of Cape Girardeau, is reported missing aboard a U.S. transport plane missing in South Vietnam; another Southeast Missouri youth, Army Pfc. Connie Edwards of Holcomb, is listed among three servicemen from this state killed Friday in the crash of a chartered jetliner carrying military personnel from Anchorage, Alaska, to Vietnam.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Flames apparently originating from a grass fire consume a lumber company, two homes and a private club here in the afternoon; the fire starts in the rear of a building in the E.C. Robinson Lumber Co. complex; with strong winds fanning the flames, they spread to the homes of Maude McGee and Charlie Holiday, as well as the BTO Club.
Injured while playing basketball in the high school gymnasium at Illmo last night, Glenn Earl Uelsmann, 16-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Uelsmann of Illmo, died of a head injury at Saint Francis Hospital four hours later; engaged in a final practice for a game tonight with Fornfelt, Uelsmann and a teammate collided; Uelsmann was knocked down by the impact, striking his right temple on the floor.
The 1946 edition of the SEMO District Fair will be a six-day event, Sept. 9 to 14, it was decided at a meeting last night of the fair board at the home of member Fred A. Keller, west of the city; the board also authorized an application to the state for $11,000 state aid for the exposition.
When a large red bull went on a rampage yesterday on the streets of Jackson, Robert Sides and Robert Crites played toreadors, trying to subdue the beast; as a result of the fight, Sides is in bed badly bruised, Crites is limping, and the bull is dead, shot from ambush with a rifle by Bern Looney.
Branch Rickey, the boss man of the St. Louis Cardinals, speaks to Cape Girardeau boys at Central High School in the evening, under the auspices of the Rotary Club; in his use of illustrations and terms of expression, Rickey proves he knows and understand boys and all their problems.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
