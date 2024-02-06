Out of the past: Nov. 30

1994

Gov. Mel Carnahan and Southeast Missouri State University officials turned shovels of dirt yesterday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the school's business building at the corner of Henderson Avenue and New Madrid Street; university Regent Don Dickerson likened the project to a "Field of Dreams," speaking to a crowd of several hundred area dignitaries, university staff and students.

The Last Chance, a Cape Girardeau saloon that operated here since the mid-1800s, was demolished yesterday; the building, at the corner of Broadway and Pacific Street, had housed a host of businesses in its later days; it was among the oldest structures in the city.

1969

Three guest speakers and a guest organist are on the program for the dedication services of the new Hanover Lutheran Church on Perryville Road; two of the speakers, the Rev. E.H. Koerber, assisting pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Rev. Walter H. Schwab of Concordia, Missouri, are great-grandsons of Daniel Bertling, one of the founders of the Hanover congregation; the third speaker is the Rev. Herman C. Scherer of St. Louis, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; Professor Jerome Schwab, father of Pastor Schwab, gives an organ recital in the evening.

The 103rd anniversary of Second Baptist Church is observed at an afternoon service; guest speaker is the Rev. W.H. Mack, pastor of the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Murphysboro, Illinois.