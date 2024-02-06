Out of the past: Nov. 30

Gov. Mel Carnahan and Southeast Missouri State University officials turned shovels of dirt yesterday at a groundbreaking ceremony for the school's business building at the corner of Henderson Avenue and New Madrid Street; university Regent Don Dickerson likened the project to a "Field of Dreams," speaking to a crowd of several hundred area dignitaries, university staff and students.
The Last Chance, a Cape Girardeau saloon that operated here since the mid-1800s, was demolished yesterday; the building, at the corner of Broadway and Pacific Street, had housed a host of businesses in its later days; it was among the oldest structures in the city.
Three guest speakers and a guest organist are on the program for the dedication services of the new Hanover Lutheran Church on Perryville Road; two of the speakers, the Rev. E.H. Koerber, assisting pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, and the Rev. Walter H. Schwab of Concordia, Missouri, are great-grandsons of Daniel Bertling, one of the founders of the Hanover congregation; the third speaker is the Rev. Herman C. Scherer of St. Louis, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; Professor Jerome Schwab, father of Pastor Schwab, gives an organ recital in the evening.
The 103rd anniversary of Second Baptist Church is observed at an afternoon service; guest speaker is the Rev. W.H. Mack, pastor of the New Morning Star Baptist Church in Murphysboro, Illinois.
Winding up 43 years of railroad service, conductor A.C. Ham takes Frisco passenger train No. 807 back to St. Louis, and tonight he will officially retire; he completed the 43-year string of service to a day yesterday; he was known for operating Ham's Train, the turnaround passenger traveling in the old days between Kennett and Caruthersville, Missouri.
William A. Shivelbine announces the purchase of the Playdium, a bowling establishment at 115 Themis St., from Margaret Green, wife of the late Bill Green; he plans to retain his work as band instructor at Cape Girardeau Central High School, his agency for the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., and keep his post as director of the municipal band.
Clarence E. Pott, eldest son of Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Pott of Cape Girardeau, was instantly killed yesterday afternoon when he was thrown from a gasoline motor car at Pascola, Missouri; Pott and the station agent of Pascola were on their way to Wardell, Missouri, and were riding on a speeder motor, when the car jumped the track; both were thrown out, and the car fell on Pott, hitting him on the head.
High school students crowd First Baptist Church in the evening to hear a sermon by the Rev. A.B. Carson on "A Climb Up Pike's Peak," given in the form of a lecture.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
