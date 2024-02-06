Out of the past: Nov. 30

The largest medical group in Cape Girardeau is expanding in an effort to improve local access to primary-care physicians; Internal Medicine Group is adding two local doctors to its staff in the next several weeks, and moving three pediatricians into the former Community Counseling Center, 24 S. Mount Auburn Road; the expansion will increase the group's number of doctors from 14 to 16 by January, and to at least 17 by next summer.
Dennis Dobson of Cape Girardeau becomes the first person to file as a city council candidate for Cape Girardeau's Ward 6.
State College will receive $293,607 in federal funds to apply against the $789,684 contract cost of the addition being built to the W.W. Parker Physical Education Building; the Missouri Commission on Education approved $4,942,674 in federal building funds for allocation to the state colleges and the University of Missouri.
Representatives of various service clubs and organization were in attendance yesterday morning at the dedication service of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign, held on the east side of the new Federal Building; Vinson S. Rueseler, general chairman of this year's campaign, was the speaker.
The last scheduled meeting of the Jackson Chamber of Commerce for the year was held last night at the Hotel Jackson; among items discussed was an offer from a manufacturing company, now engaged in war work, to locate one of its three factories here; the concern would need a building with about 200,000 square feet of space, all on one floor; in addition to the brick building, the citizens of Jackson and community would have to furnish "15 acres of ground which would be landscaped and made a thing of beauty."
Ted R. Regenhardt, 101 S. West End Blvd., has been commissioned a lieutenant in the Naval Reserve and has started training with the Seabees, construction arm of the Navy.
Ethel Farrell, instructor in the commercial department of the Normal School, recently had herself appointed guardian and curator of five children, all under 14 years of age; the children, two boys and three girls, had lived with their grandfather since the death of their parents; but he having also died, Farrell, aunt of the children, has taken over their care.
Fred A. "Daddy" Kain, the Stucco restaurant man, has learned that his son, Ray, was wounded in the final drive made against the Germans just before the armistice was signed; a piece of shrapnel struck the young soldier in the neck and arm, inflicting wounds that sent him to a hospital for treatment.
-- Sharon K. Sanders