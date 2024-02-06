Out of the past: Nov. 30

1993

The largest medical group in Cape Girardeau is expanding in an effort to improve local access to primary-care physicians; Internal Medicine Group is adding two local doctors to its staff in the next several weeks, and moving three pediatricians into the former Community Counseling Center, 24 S. Mount Auburn Road; the expansion will increase the group's number of doctors from 14 to 16 by January, and to at least 17 by next summer.

Dennis Dobson of Cape Girardeau becomes the first person to file as a city council candidate for Cape Girardeau's Ward 6.

1968

State College will receive $293,607 in federal funds to apply against the $789,684 contract cost of the addition being built to the W.W. Parker Physical Education Building; the Missouri Commission on Education approved $4,942,674 in federal building funds for allocation to the state colleges and the University of Missouri.

Representatives of various service clubs and organization were in attendance yesterday morning at the dedication service of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign, held on the east side of the new Federal Building; Vinson S. Rueseler, general chairman of this year's campaign, was the speaker.