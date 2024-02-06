Out of the past: Nov. 30

1992

A study of federal office space needs in Cape Girardeau recommends a new federal building be built here and the existing facility be renovated and used for bankruptcy court and other federal offices.

Traffic is moving at a reduced speed across the new, 1,500-foot-long Highway 25 bridge over the Diversion Channel near Blomeyer; the 30-mph speed limit will be in effect until spring because shoulder and embankment work is incomplete on the west side of the 1.3-mile long stretch of relocated Highway 25; the project cost was $5.9 million.

1967

Lost in the fog late yesterday afternoon, an Illinois goose hunter on his way from Galesburg to Cairo, Illinois, safely landed his single-engine Beech Bonanza airplane on Interstate 55 just south of the Holiday Inn; the pilot, Clyde W. Woods, 40, and his passenger were uninjured in the emergency landing.

Cape Girardeau motorcyclists begin taking tests at the Arena Building for specially-approved licenses required after Jan. 1 by a new state law, which also makes it unlawful to ride a motorcycle without a helmet; tests will be administered by Missouri State Highway Patrol examiners every Thursday and Friday at the Arena, along with first, third and fifth Saturdays at the courthouse in Jackson.