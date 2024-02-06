Out of the past: Nov. 30

A study of federal office space needs in Cape Girardeau recommends a new federal building be built here and the existing facility be renovated and used for bankruptcy court and other federal offices.
Traffic is moving at a reduced speed across the new, 1,500-foot-long Highway 25 bridge over the Diversion Channel near Blomeyer; the 30-mph speed limit will be in effect until spring because shoulder and embankment work is incomplete on the west side of the 1.3-mile long stretch of relocated Highway 25; the project cost was $5.9 million.
Lost in the fog late yesterday afternoon, an Illinois goose hunter on his way from Galesburg to Cairo, Illinois, safely landed his single-engine Beech Bonanza airplane on Interstate 55 just south of the Holiday Inn; the pilot, Clyde W. Woods, 40, and his passenger were uninjured in the emergency landing.
Cape Girardeau motorcyclists begin taking tests at the Arena Building for specially-approved licenses required after Jan. 1 by a new state law, which also makes it unlawful to ride a motorcycle without a helmet; tests will be administered by Missouri State Highway Patrol examiners every Thursday and Friday at the Arena, along with first, third and fifth Saturdays at the courthouse in Jackson.
Boom days were back for Cape Girardeau filling stations over the weekend, and gasoline pumps ring out a merry tune again today as motorists, determined that their tanks be full before rationing begins tomorrow, made a frontal assault at any place where the precious fluid is sold; prepared to meet the demand, many stations plan to remain open until midnight tonight.
Officials of the War Emergency Pipe Lines Inc., reporting on the progress being made on the Texas-Illinois oil pipeline, say "Big Inch" will be ready for service about Jan. 1; all but about 50 miles of the big line has been laid underground all the way from Longview, Texas, to Norris City, Illinois, and 16 miles of that unfinished link is in the southern end of Missouri.
Cape Girardeau has entertained a number of military men here for several days, as many of her soldier boys were home for Thanksgiving; several came home from Fort Sheridan with commissions, including Capt. Herbert F. Wickham, 1st Lts. Louis Juden and Joseph H. Gorman, and 2nd Lts. Dwight T. Harris, John T. Harris, Lyman H. Reed and J.C. Logan.
John E. Neal, a Cape Girardeau lad who enlisted in the regular Army some months ago, has been promoted to sergeant in his company; his mother, Mrs. Ida Neal, receives the good news in a letter from him.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
