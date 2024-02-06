Out of the past: Nov. 3

1998

The Cape Girardeau City Council has unanimously approved an agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to jointly develop a visual and performing arts facility on the site of the former St. Vincent's College on Morgan Oak Street; however, the estimated $35.6 million project hinges on passage of two ballot measures by city voters today and future allocation of funds by the State Legislature and private donations.

Southeast Missouri State University's new Child Enrichment Center, housed in the Scully Building, opened yesterday morning with 19 children enrolled, ages 3 to 5; not all the children are there at any one time; children are dropped off at different times and on different days; the center serves children of university employees and students.

1973

Two of three Cape Girardeau County officeholders polled by the state director of revenue have conflicting opinions on whether counties and municipalities should assume full functions of the state license fee offices, while the third says he is yet undecided; County Clerk Rusby C. Crites, a Democrat, opposes the county takeover of the offices, while County Collector Harold D. Kuehle, a Republican, favors it; County Treasurer Clinton M. Wunderlich, a Republican, wishes to study the proposed change more thoroughly before he decides on the issue.

Church Women United, an interdenominational organization, celebrated its 25th anniversary at a World Community Day service yesterday at Christ Episcopal Church; past presidents of the group were recognized at a luncheon that preceded the program.