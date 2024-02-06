Out of the past: Nov. 3

The Cape Girardeau City Council has unanimously approved an agreement with Southeast Missouri State University to jointly develop a visual and performing arts facility on the site of the former St. Vincent's College on Morgan Oak Street; however, the estimated $35.6 million project hinges on passage of two ballot measures by city voters today and future allocation of funds by the State Legislature and private donations.
Southeast Missouri State University's new Child Enrichment Center, housed in the Scully Building, opened yesterday morning with 19 children enrolled, ages 3 to 5; not all the children are there at any one time; children are dropped off at different times and on different days; the center serves children of university employees and students.
Two of three Cape Girardeau County officeholders polled by the state director of revenue have conflicting opinions on whether counties and municipalities should assume full functions of the state license fee offices, while the third says he is yet undecided; County Clerk Rusby C. Crites, a Democrat, opposes the county takeover of the offices, while County Collector Harold D. Kuehle, a Republican, favors it; County Treasurer Clinton M. Wunderlich, a Republican, wishes to study the proposed change more thoroughly before he decides on the issue.
Church Women United, an interdenominational organization, celebrated its 25th anniversary at a World Community Day service yesterday at Christ Episcopal Church; past presidents of the group were recognized at a luncheon that preceded the program.
All of Southeast Missouri, including those two stalwarts of Republicanism, Cape Girardeau and Butler counties, went Democratic in yesterday's surprising election, with all giving thumping majorities to President Harry S. Truman and Gov.-elect Forrest Smith; Cape County managed to salvage four county offices for sure, with there being no contest for two of these, and possibly two others.
Mrs. Vernon Pruett has purchased the Norvell Beauty Shop, 120 N. Sprigg St.; she will continue its operation; Florence Norvell, the former owner, will remain as a member of the staff.
Capt. William "Buck" Leyhe of the steamer Bald Eagle telephones The Missourian from St. Louis, saying he and Capt. Henry Leyhe are leaving today for Louisville, Kentucky, to be present for the trial trip of the new steamer Cape Girardeau tomorrow morning; the steamer is practically completed, with only minor work yet to be done on the staterooms.
The Sells-Floto Circus trains are due to arrive in Cape Girardeau from Jonesboro, Arkansas, early tomorrow over the Frisco Railroad; the cars will likely be unloaded on the tracks at the foot of Broadway, Themis and Independence streets, and the equipment and animals will be taken immediately to Fairground Park, where the show will be given Monday; that evening, the three trains carrying the equipment will leave here at hour intervals beginning at midnight for Peru, Indiana, where the circus will go into winter quarters.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
