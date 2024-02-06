Out of the past: Nov. 3

Lynwood Baptist Church holds a groundbreaking service in the morning at the Arena Building; the Rev. William E. Anderson, pastor of the 5,000-plus member Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida, is guest speaker; following the service, the official groundbreaking ceremony is held at the new property site at Kingshighway and Route W; the new building will cost about $3.7 million.
Local physicians say it's difficult to recruit new doctors to Southeast Missouri, but they had good luck doing so this year; 13 doctors representing almost as many specialties attend a welcoming reception in the evening at the Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau, where their peers gather to meet them.
Two early morning explosions triggered by undetermined devices cause extensive damage to an elementary wing under construction at the Illmo-Scott City public school; officials theorize a low-grade type of explosive was used to touch off the blasts around midnight; agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Division of the U.S. Treasury Department join the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff's Department in the investigation.
Federal, state and county authorities are investigating two bomb threats at Cape Girardeau schools in less than 24 hours; the first bomb scare occurred last night in the Language Arts Building at State College; this morning, a bomb threat was made against Central High School; no bombs were found.
The Rev. Joaquin Sablan, a native of Guam, speaks in the evening at the General Baptist Church; he came to this country in 1927 to prepare for the ministry, training at the General Baptist College in Oakland City, Indiana, and in 1935 was named missionary to his native land; he taught in high school there, and he, his wife and two children were imprisoned by the Japanese several months during the war; following liberation of Guam, he and his family were brought back to this country; he is now studying in the Baptist seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.
Cape Girardeau County deer hunters, drenched in Friday's downpour which dampened the first of Missouri's two-day open deer season, apparently didn't score high; the only report of success came from Cape Girardeau hunter Thad L. Stubbs, whose slug-loaded shotgun felled a 225-pound buck shortly after the opening day began in Carter County, near Ellsinore, Missouri.
A church filled from the pit to the galleries last night heard the Rev. Burke Culpepper discharge broadsides at the shimmy and other antics of Terpsichore, at Methodists and other church members who are infected with the dancing habit and card playing, and at young folks who have developed into "kissing bugs"; the congregation began arriving early and, by the time the evangelist began his bombardment, Centenary Methodist Church was crowded.
American Legion members return from the national convention in Kansas City, Missouri, that adjourned last night; they tell of the pandemonium in the convention hall when Gen. John J. Pershing addressed his former soldiers Tuesday; the three days of the convention were marked with gaiety, lightheartedness and joy, with nearly 100,000 former soldiers and sailors present.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
