Out of the past: Nov. 3

1996

Lynwood Baptist Church holds a groundbreaking service in the morning at the Arena Building; the Rev. William E. Anderson, pastor of the 5,000-plus member Calvary Baptist Church in Clearwater, Florida, is guest speaker; following the service, the official groundbreaking ceremony is held at the new property site at Kingshighway and Route W; the new building will cost about $3.7 million.

Local physicians say it's difficult to recruit new doctors to Southeast Missouri, but they had good luck doing so this year; 13 doctors representing almost as many specialties attend a welcoming reception in the evening at the Holiday Inn in Cape Girardeau, where their peers gather to meet them.

1971

Two early morning explosions triggered by undetermined devices cause extensive damage to an elementary wing under construction at the Illmo-Scott City public school; officials theorize a low-grade type of explosive was used to touch off the blasts around midnight; agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Division of the U.S. Treasury Department join the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff's Department in the investigation.

Federal, state and county authorities are investigating two bomb threats at Cape Girardeau schools in less than 24 hours; the first bomb scare occurred last night in the Language Arts Building at State College; this morning, a bomb threat was made against Central High School; no bombs were found.