Out of the past: Nov. 3

1995

Additional sources of federal funding for the planned Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau are still being sought, according to the head of the Missouri Highway Commission; however, he is confident that obstacle will be cleared without forcing the project to be delayed; Tom M. Boland of Hannibal, chairman of the Missouri Highway Commission, spoke last night before an audience of about 150 at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's annual Highway Dinner.

The 400 block on the north side of Broadway offers the best site for a new federal courthouse, a group of downtown merchants say; the site being promoted by the Greater Downtown Merchants Association is just northwest of the existing Federal Building and includes the Himmelberger-Harrison Building.

1970

With interest in candidates and issues running high for an off-year election, voters in Cape Girardeau County and Southeast Missouri are going to the polls in large numbers; shortly after polling places opened at 6 a.m., judges and clerks in various city wards here reported an unusual rush of voters.

The State College budget for the 1971-72 academic year will be increased approximately $500,000 over that of this year, Dr. Mark F. Scully, college president, announces; the state has approved a revised budget totaling $7,219,184 for the forthcoming year.