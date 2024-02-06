Out of the past: Nov. 3

Additional sources of federal funding for the planned Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau are still being sought, according to the head of the Missouri Highway Commission; however, he is confident that obstacle will be cleared without forcing the project to be delayed; Tom M. Boland of Hannibal, chairman of the Missouri Highway Commission, spoke last night before an audience of about 150 at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's annual Highway Dinner.
The 400 block on the north side of Broadway offers the best site for a new federal courthouse, a group of downtown merchants say; the site being promoted by the Greater Downtown Merchants Association is just northwest of the existing Federal Building and includes the Himmelberger-Harrison Building.
With interest in candidates and issues running high for an off-year election, voters in Cape Girardeau County and Southeast Missouri are going to the polls in large numbers; shortly after polling places opened at 6 a.m., judges and clerks in various city wards here reported an unusual rush of voters.
The State College budget for the 1971-72 academic year will be increased approximately $500,000 over that of this year, Dr. Mark F. Scully, college president, announces; the state has approved a revised budget totaling $7,219,184 for the forthcoming year.
With today the final day of the 1945 deer season, only two more Cape Girardeau County hunters had scored with kills, according to early reports, the animals falling to rifles in the vicinity of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; the two were Lester P. Crites of Cape Girardeau and H.C. Schmidt of Oak Ridge.
Dr. A.G. Juden, now on terminal leave from the Navy after 3 1/2 years of service, has returned to Cape Girardeau; he'll resume his practice on Monday with offices in the Hirsch Building.
Cape Girardeau County yesterday registered nearly twice as many votes in presidential balloting than four years ago; the county followed national trends, handing Republican Sen. Warren G. Harding of Ohio the win over Democratic Gov. James M. Cox of Ohio.
The greatest crowd that ever congregated in Cape Girardeau to get election returns jammed Broadway last night from 7 until after midnight; it was estimated at 10 p.m., when the bulletins were coming fastest, there around 3,000 people present and another 1,000 were packed in next door at the Park Theater, where The Missourian's bulletins were being read aloud.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.