Out of the past: Nov. 3

The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties Major Case Squad was activated yesterday evening to investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau; Police Chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr. said Bobby J. Miller died shortly after he was taken to Southeast Hospital Wednesday morning.
Southeast Missouri State University officials are taking a wait-and-see attitude toward a federal appeals court decision striking down race-based scholarships; the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that the University of Maryland violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment by earmarking scholarships for black students; the University of Maryland says it will take its case to the Supreme Court.
Dr. Samuel A. Kruse of Cape Girardeau, 83, who for more than 30 years was chairman of the Psychology and Education Department of State College, died last night at a local nursing home; upon his retirement from the college staff in 1956, Kruse was named emeritus head of the department.
Missouri's Blue Book is now Missouri's Green Book, which is perhaps the way it should be considering it's put out by an Irishman: Secretary of State James C. Kirkpatrick; regardless of the color of the cover, the Official State Manual is the most complete source of information about Missouri state government.
Driven by 80-mile-an-hour wind, fires are raging almost unchecked in some places in Southeast Missouri's forested areas, it is reported by Paul D. Kelleter, supervisor for the U.S. Forest Service in the Clark National Forest, which covers wooded areas in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Madison and Wayne counties and other adjacent areas; serious fires are reported at Potosi, where 200 men are fighting to prevent the spread of the blaze.
Forty Girl Scout leaders, committee members and women interested in organizing Brownie and Girl Scout troops are registered at the Presbyterian Church for a two-day training institute; guest speaker is Isobel Crowe of Kansas City, director of the Covered Wagon district.
The Elks Club has contracted with the Bock Entertainment Co. of Pittsburgh to produce an extravagant musical show and fashion revue; the first part of the show will be a "grand jam of laughter," while the second will be a "Grand Jazz Cabaret" featuring 50 pretty girls demonstrating the niftiest dances; dates for the show haven't been announced.
The Central Bar, corner of Frederick and Independence streets, has been re-opened as a soft-drink parlor, the last near-beer having been disposed of last Tuesday night, when the doors were closed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.