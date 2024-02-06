Out of the past: Nov. 3

1994

The Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties Major Case Squad was activated yesterday evening to investigate the death of a 3-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau; Police Chief Howard "Butch" Boyd Jr. said Bobby J. Miller died shortly after he was taken to Southeast Hospital Wednesday morning.

Southeast Missouri State University officials are taking a wait-and-see attitude toward a federal appeals court decision striking down race-based scholarships; the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week that the University of Maryland violated the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment by earmarking scholarships for black students; the University of Maryland says it will take its case to the Supreme Court.

1969

Dr. Samuel A. Kruse of Cape Girardeau, 83, who for more than 30 years was chairman of the Psychology and Education Department of State College, died last night at a local nursing home; upon his retirement from the college staff in 1956, Kruse was named emeritus head of the department.

Missouri's Blue Book is now Missouri's Green Book, which is perhaps the way it should be considering it's put out by an Irishman: Secretary of State James C. Kirkpatrick; regardless of the color of the cover, the Official State Manual is the most complete source of information about Missouri state government.