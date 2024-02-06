Out of the past: Nov. 3

1992

A 19-year-old man and two 13-year old boys have been arrested in a bizarre vandalism incident at Old Lorimier Cemetery; black spray paint was used to design a cross and pentagram on a grave marker in the eastern section of the 184-year-old graveyard; in addition, a small pumpkin was placed atop the marker, and a snake placed inside the pumpkin was burned.

On Monday, the Cape Girardeau City Council advanced a plan to annex Twin Lakes subdivision, the city's first major annexation effort in several years; the annexation was prompted by a petition circulated in the subdivision by property owners who favored the move as a way to secure city water, sewer, utility and other services.

1967

Lay membership of the board of trustees of Saint Francis Hospital is increased to 21 and total membership to 25 by the addition of six men and four religious sisters to the governing body; the laymen added are Jack Burnett of Chaffee, Missouri, and M.G. Campbell, Charles N. Harris, Milton M. Leyhe, Carl Meyer and George H. Wrape of Cape Girardeau.

An additional two miles of Interstate 55 was opened in Jefferson County yesterday, putting into operation a 31-mile stretch of the four-lane pavement from Jefferson County into downtown St. Louis.