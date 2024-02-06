Out of the past: Nov. 3

A 19-year-old man and two 13-year old boys have been arrested in a bizarre vandalism incident at Old Lorimier Cemetery; black spray paint was used to design a cross and pentagram on a grave marker in the eastern section of the 184-year-old graveyard; in addition, a small pumpkin was placed atop the marker, and a snake placed inside the pumpkin was burned.
On Monday, the Cape Girardeau City Council advanced a plan to annex Twin Lakes subdivision, the city's first major annexation effort in several years; the annexation was prompted by a petition circulated in the subdivision by property owners who favored the move as a way to secure city water, sewer, utility and other services.
Lay membership of the board of trustees of Saint Francis Hospital is increased to 21 and total membership to 25 by the addition of six men and four religious sisters to the governing body; the laymen added are Jack Burnett of Chaffee, Missouri, and M.G. Campbell, Charles N. Harris, Milton M. Leyhe, Carl Meyer and George H. Wrape of Cape Girardeau.
An additional two miles of Interstate 55 was opened in Jefferson County yesterday, putting into operation a 31-mile stretch of the four-lane pavement from Jefferson County into downtown St. Louis.
Parents of small girls are advised to warn their children of a strange man who may seek to entice or force them into his motor car; Cape Girardeau police and the Missourian are fielding reports a man has been stopping small girls, some as young as 10, on streets here and offering them rides; no children have been harmed.
Glen Lewis, formerly a member of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, has been re-employed as a fireman by commissioner Phillip H. Steck; the department, with winter bringing more furnaces into operation, expects there may be more fires.
J.R. Parmenter, charged with the murder of Cape Girardeau police officer Albert Demortiers and sued by the policeman's widow for $10,000 damages, late yesterday evening transferred his Stoddard County farm lands and his cash to his children; it is thought this action is an attempt to defeat the widow's efforts to secure any amount from Parmenter, should she be successful in getting judgment in any court on her petition.
Thomas Benton Smith of Jackson has just finished making about 1,400 gallons of sorghum molasses of the golden amber color kind; molasses may be in great demand this winter if sugar prices keep soaring and the supply diminishing.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
