Out of the past: Nov. 29

What started as a simple fund-raising event has grown into an elaborate set up of gifts, booths and holiday crafts; the Centenary United Methodist Church Bazaar will mark its 25h anniversary Dec. 5 with a sale in the Family Life Center, 300 N. Ellis St.; in the 25 years since its first sale, the bazaar has become a traditional holiday event for many.
St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and its school will expand with a new $2.2 million building project; initial construction on the project began last week; the new 30,000-square-foot multi-purpose building will create more room for classrooms at the school and meeting rooms at the church; it will be constructed in a lot between the current church and gymnasium.
Approximately a dozen testimonies on various charges of sex discrimination were heard yesterday at a public hearing on equal employment and other opportunities for women, held in Little Theater of Kent Library on the Southeast Missouri State University campus; Rep. DeVerne Callaway of St. Louis, chairman of a House of Representative interim study subcommittee, said fear of recrimination, either by loss of rank, no raises or, in some instances, loss of a job may have caused a number of people not to testify.
A 15-month-old girl becomes the year's fourth traffic fatality in Cape Girardeau following a two-car collision at 7:30 a.m. at the dangerous Bloomfield-South Kingshighway intersection; dead is Amy Clifton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald W. Clifton of Cape Girardeau.
Three Cape Girardeau bow and arrow deer hunters had no luck, and up to the time they left the hunting area yesterday morning, none of the other 45 archers from over the state had bagged a deer either; the Girardeans -- Ellis Trickey, Burwell Fox Jr. and Norman Kirby -- saw plenty of deer, mostly does, and say Taney County, designated by the Missouri Conservation Commission as the hunting grounds, is well populated with deer.
Equipped with only a minimum of toilet articles and their induction papers, 23 Southeast Missouri selectees -- the first from this part of the state to respond to the call of a peace-time draft -- leave by chartered bus in the afternoon for their first taste of post-war Army life at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas; three are residents of Cape Girardeau County: Harold Aufdenberg of Jackson Route 2 and Carl Fox and Wesley B. Kinder of Whitewater Route 1.
Thanksgiving Day. Dr. Ivan Lee Holt, pastor of St. John's Methodist Church in St. Louis and former pastor of Centenary Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau, is the principal speaker at the dedication ceremony for the local church; the dedication rites include burning of bonds and notes of indebtedness in the church building, erected eight years ago when Holt was pastor; the ceremony also serves as the annual Thanksgiving service for Cape Girardeau Protestant churches.
Girardeans enjoy a general holiday, with practically all business in the city suspended most of the day; grocery stores are open until 9 a.m. and until after the first delivery is made to local residents; closed the entire day are mercantile establishments, banks, city offices, the offices of the Federal Court and the Internal Revenue Department; the Salvation Army holds special services in the evening at the barracks, preceded by a short, open-air meeting on Main Street; several baskets loaded with food for the poor were distributed by Salvation Army officers in the morning.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
