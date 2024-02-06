Out of the past: Nov. 29

1998

What started as a simple fund-raising event has grown into an elaborate set up of gifts, booths and holiday crafts; the Centenary United Methodist Church Bazaar will mark its 25h anniversary Dec. 5 with a sale in the Family Life Center, 300 N. Ellis St.; in the 25 years since its first sale, the bazaar has become a traditional holiday event for many.

St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson and its school will expand with a new $2.2 million building project; initial construction on the project began last week; the new 30,000-square-foot multi-purpose building will create more room for classrooms at the school and meeting rooms at the church; it will be constructed in a lot between the current church and gymnasium.

1973

Approximately a dozen testimonies on various charges of sex discrimination were heard yesterday at a public hearing on equal employment and other opportunities for women, held in Little Theater of Kent Library on the Southeast Missouri State University campus; Rep. DeVerne Callaway of St. Louis, chairman of a House of Representative interim study subcommittee, said fear of recrimination, either by loss of rank, no raises or, in some instances, loss of a job may have caused a number of people not to testify.

A 15-month-old girl becomes the year's fourth traffic fatality in Cape Girardeau following a two-car collision at 7:30 a.m. at the dangerous Bloomfield-South Kingshighway intersection; dead is Amy Clifton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald W. Clifton of Cape Girardeau.