Out of the past: Nov. 29

1996

Many senior citizens in Cape Girardeau have lived with two dominant emotions since May: anger and fear; there have been 15 burglaries in the city in the past six months with victims' ages ranging from 60 to 95; in each burglary, either one or two men have broken into homes at night and demanded money from elderly residents; most of the burglaries have occurred two blocks south of William Street, between South Ellis Street and Sheridan Drive.

Thousands brave wet, cold, nasty weather to take part in the annual day-after-Thanksgiving Christmas shopping season in Cape Girardeau, armed with cash, credit cards and checkbooks; stores here fill as soon as they open, some as early as 6 a.m., enticed by sales and promotional give-a-ways.

1971

Cape Girardeau County is out of the financial woods for the current year because tax collections are reaching large enough proportions to meet expenses; in recent years, the financial pinch has occurred each fall, and this year the county had to borrow $180,000 to meet expenses for the County Road Department and general revenue operations.

University of Missouri alumni "talk shop" with Dr. C. Brice Ratchford, president of the four-campus university, during a background dinner meeting at the Ramada Inn here; Ratchford says the university needs a sizable increase in revenue to meet building improvement and expansion needs; the problem is how to raise the money; Ratchford suggests a special tax earmarked for capital improvements or a bond issue as two possible methods of generating the revenue.