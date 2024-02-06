Out of the past: Nov. 29

Larry Watkins of Marion, Illinois, is the new president of the Cape Girardeau Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he has selected Jack Kramer of Cape Girardeau as first counselor.
Cape Girardeau officials have set mid-December as the date they will market bonds to finance a $4 million project to expand the city's parks and recreation facilities; the proposal will include construction of softball and soccer fields at Shawnee Park; acquisition of a 90-acre tract at Mount Auburn Road and Kingshighway for development as a park; construction of a $32,000-square-foot, multi-use building on the site; completion of a fitness trail through Arena Park and the new park site, and added emphasis by the Convention and Visitors Bureau on recreation in the city.
The planning committee of Trinity Lutheran Church expects to accept a bid on a $210,000 project for a major renovation and addition to the educational facilities of Trinity Lutheran School, when a special session of the voters assembly is called Sunday afternoon; included in the plans is the renovation of the older section of the school, addition of a youth activities wing, razing of Trinity Hall and repaving and landscaping.
State College has instituted a new Migratory Children Department, which will help the children of migrant farm workers, who, because of late school starts and frequent moves, often find themselves at a disadvantage in education; the department is operating a pilot education project in five Bootheel counties.
The third anniversary of the establishment of the Foursquare Church is celebrated at a special evening service; the Rev. Evelyn Taylor, pastor, speaks on the topic "Marching Forward"; Foursquare Church was organized with 13 members and now has 40 members.
A special Eagle Scout court of honor for advancement of Cape Girardeau Boy Scouts to the highest rank in scouting will be Friday at the Little Theater at Teachers College; those to receive the rank are Vernon Landgraf of Troop 8, Charles McGinty of Troop 4 and Gerald Estes and Stephen Limbaugh of Troop 3.
Thanksgiving Day generally is observed with religious services and social functions as is customary on the day; at First Baptist Church in the morning, a union service is held, which brings together several congregations; the Rev. W.S. Hoke speaks on "The Spirit of Gratitude," while the Rev. Elmer T. Clark answers the question "Can We Be Thankful in Time of War?"
Along with matinees at the motion-picture shows in Cape Girardeau and special feasts offered by hotels and cafe, the Stucco restaurant sets a free feast for the boys and girls of the town, courtesy of Fred "Daddy" Kain.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.