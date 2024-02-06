Out of the past: Nov. 29

1992

Larry Watkins of Marion, Illinois, is the new president of the Cape Girardeau Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; he has selected Jack Kramer of Cape Girardeau as first counselor.

Cape Girardeau officials have set mid-December as the date they will market bonds to finance a $4 million project to expand the city's parks and recreation facilities; the proposal will include construction of softball and soccer fields at Shawnee Park; acquisition of a 90-acre tract at Mount Auburn Road and Kingshighway for development as a park; construction of a $32,000-square-foot, multi-use building on the site; completion of a fitness trail through Arena Park and the new park site, and added emphasis by the Convention and Visitors Bureau on recreation in the city.

1967

The planning committee of Trinity Lutheran Church expects to accept a bid on a $210,000 project for a major renovation and addition to the educational facilities of Trinity Lutheran School, when a special session of the voters assembly is called Sunday afternoon; included in the plans is the renovation of the older section of the school, addition of a youth activities wing, razing of Trinity Hall and repaving and landscaping.

State College has instituted a new Migratory Children Department, which will help the children of migrant farm workers, who, because of late school starts and frequent moves, often find themselves at a disadvantage in education; the department is operating a pilot education project in five Bootheel counties.