Out of the past: Nov. 28

1998

Need a recipe? Let fellow readers lend a hand; that's the concept behind the Southeast Missourian's new Recipe Swap column that begins next week; it will run on the front of the Home section every Wednesday, replacing Mr. Food, who has quit his syndicated newspaper column; cookbook aficionado Susan McClanahan of Cape Girardeau will author the column.

A 10-year-old Cape Girardeau girl is shot in the left foot in the evening at 230 Good Hope St., only minutes after police received a 911 emergency call from a woman who said a man had made threats; the shooting occurs around 7:15 p.m., when a man gets out of a dark-colored car and fires four rounds into the house, injuring the child; two suspects are later detained by Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety officers.

1973

Cape Girardeau County law enforcement and judicial officials are expressing concern that the advantages of the County Farm as the site of a proposed county law enforcement complex are being drowned out in a "City of Cape Girardeau versus City of Jackson controversy"; officials who have indicated a preference for the County Farm site are Circuit Judge Stanley A. Grimm, Magistrate Jerry S. Estes, Prosecuting Attorney A.J. Seier and Sheriff Ivan E. McLain.

Seven years, numerous promises and thousands of gallons of water later, residents of the 1700 block of Montgomery Street confronted Cape Girardeau city officials last night with a vote by the 1966 City Council to correct the flooding situation in their block; excessive rainfall causes the area to flood and has resulted in thousands of dollars of damages to homes through the years; residents say an underground pipe, which is on private property, is causing much of the trouble by blocking the natural drainage ditch.