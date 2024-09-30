Out of the past: Nov. 28

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Former Missouri governor Warren E. Hearnes spent Thanksgiving Day recuperating in a private hospital room after undergoing open-heart surgery a day earlier; Hearnes, 73, a Charleston native, was admitted to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Monday after complaining of chest pains; he underwent multiple-bypass surgery on Wednesday and was moved from the intensive care unit to a private room Thursday morning.
A 3-year-old girl is struck by a car at 7:21 p.m. in the 1400 block of Themis Street, in an area where neighbors have petitioned the city to put a four-way stop; the accident occurs after the girl's mother parks her vehicle on Themis Street and the child runs into traffic; her injuries appear to be minor.
Dr. Homer R. Bolen, who is completing 38 years as treasurer of the Audubon Society of Missouri, was presented a plaque and a life membership by Paul L. Heye of Cape Girardeau, member of the state Audubon board, before the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club yesterday; Bolen, who retired as head of the Division of Science at Southeast Missouri State University two years ago, became secretary in 1934; he asked that he not be requested to serve following his current term.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, 49, announces he will enter a private law firm in St. Louis on Jan. 7, one day after the new governor is inaugurated; Hearnes, who has been in politics 22 years and practiced law in East Prairie, Missouri, from 1952-61, will join the firm of Godfrey P. Padberg, William J. Raack, Edward P. McSweeney and R.J. Slater.
A study of the cafeteria system in Cape Girardeau's public schools, which has grown from a minor part of the system to a major portion of the health program, is underway with a possibility looming next year of central purchasing standard menus in each of the seven schools.
Lee Magill, daughter of Professor and Mrs. A.C. Magill of Cape Girardeau, is in Kansas City, Missouri, awaiting flight assignment with Trans-World Airlines, following her recent graduation from McConnell Air Hostess-Stewardess Schools there; following her graduation from Cape Girardeau Central High School in 1942, Magill was graduated from State College with a bachelor of science degree and last year taught school at Sikeston, Missouri.
Approximately 800 people attended the performance of the Denishawn Dancers last evening at the New Broadway Theatre; Ruth St. Dennis and Ted Shawn and their dance troupe were here as part of The Southeast Missourian's annual classic performance.
Cape Girardeau is facing the busiest winter in its history; within 10 days, more than 200 men will be employed in the installation of the West End Sewer, drawing a total weekly salary of more than $4,000; building activity is to continue unabated, with more than 75 houses in the process of construction, many of them started only recently, and to be completed this winter; work gangs of the Frisco Railroad last week started to reinforce the road bed of the tracks through Cape Girardeau and will lay new steel rails following the general improvement plan from St. Louis to Memphis, Tennessee.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
