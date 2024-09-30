Out of the past: Nov. 28

1997

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Former Missouri governor Warren E. Hearnes spent Thanksgiving Day recuperating in a private hospital room after undergoing open-heart surgery a day earlier; Hearnes, 73, a Charleston native, was admitted to Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau on Monday after complaining of chest pains; he underwent multiple-bypass surgery on Wednesday and was moved from the intensive care unit to a private room Thursday morning.

A 3-year-old girl is struck by a car at 7:21 p.m. in the 1400 block of Themis Street, in an area where neighbors have petitioned the city to put a four-way stop; the accident occurs after the girl's mother parks her vehicle on Themis Street and the child runs into traffic; her injuries appear to be minor.

1972

Dr. Homer R. Bolen, who is completing 38 years as treasurer of the Audubon Society of Missouri, was presented a plaque and a life membership by Paul L. Heye of Cape Girardeau, member of the state Audubon board, before the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club yesterday; Bolen, who retired as head of the Division of Science at Southeast Missouri State University two years ago, became secretary in 1934; he asked that he not be requested to serve following his current term.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, 49, announces he will enter a private law firm in St. Louis on Jan. 7, one day after the new governor is inaugurated; Hearnes, who has been in politics 22 years and practiced law in East Prairie, Missouri, from 1952-61, will join the firm of Godfrey P. Padberg, William J. Raack, Edward P. McSweeney and R.J. Slater.