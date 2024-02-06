Out of the past: Nov. 28

1996

Thanksgiving Day. The Salvation Army dining room is packed with the hungry and the helpful; most of the former are older people who don't want to spend the holiday alone, while others come with their families; many don't have the means or the energy to cook a holiday feast; the 150 volunteers serve more than 900 meals in the dining hall or delivered to people's homes.

More than 200 holiday light displays can be seen at Cape County Park North; the lights will be on from dusk until 11 p.m. through Jan. 1.

1971

All eight crewmen escape injury when fire breaks out in the morning in the engine room of a southbound towboat on the Mississippi River near Cairo, Illinois; fire breaks out aboard the towboat Lady Rosemary, which is owned by Inland Oil and Transport Co. of St. Louis; four of the vessel's crewmen jump overboard and swim to safety on the Missouri shore; the other four crewmen manage to beach on the Missouri shore the three gasoline-loaded barges which the boat is towing; the drifting towboat is soon met by a northbound tow, and the four remaining crew members of the disabled boat are able to bring the fire under control.

An armed robber takes between $80 and $100 from Town Plaza Standard Service, 2148 William St., early in the day, after forcing an attendant, Wesley H. Bartels, to open the cash register at gunpoint.