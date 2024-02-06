Out of the past: Nov. 28

1994

An intense storm system that moved across the region Sunday is expected to leave cold weather in its wake; snow flurries fell in northeast Missouri, and Cape Girardeau received 1.36 inches of rain during the 24-hour period that ended at 6 p.m. yesterday; area electric and cable crews were busy Sunday morning repairing downed power lines left in the wake of downpours and strong winds.

Drury Southwest will fill a vacant corner near the intersection of Route K and Mount Auburn Road; Robert Drury, president of Drury Southwest, has announced plans for a new, high profile commercial retail complex at the southeast corner of the intersection; plans for Auburn Park Place call for a restaurant, commercial rental space, six- or seven-level office building, four-level parking garage and rental space for an additional two restaurants.

1969

A federally-financed, low-rent housing program for Cape Girardeau is authorized by the City Council; the council's nod of approval goes to the Turnkey and Section 23 leasing plans; through these plans, the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority may purchase or lease existing houses in the city, which, after being brought to certain standards, will be leased by the housing agency to qualified low-income families; no city funds are involved.

A tall evergreen is erected on the plaza of Hirsch Tower and is strung with lights by Missouri Utilities Co. workers; the tree will serve as the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights.