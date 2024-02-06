Out of the past: Nov. 28

An intense storm system that moved across the region Sunday is expected to leave cold weather in its wake; snow flurries fell in northeast Missouri, and Cape Girardeau received 1.36 inches of rain during the 24-hour period that ended at 6 p.m. yesterday; area electric and cable crews were busy Sunday morning repairing downed power lines left in the wake of downpours and strong winds.
Drury Southwest will fill a vacant corner near the intersection of Route K and Mount Auburn Road; Robert Drury, president of Drury Southwest, has announced plans for a new, high profile commercial retail complex at the southeast corner of the intersection; plans for Auburn Park Place call for a restaurant, commercial rental space, six- or seven-level office building, four-level parking garage and rental space for an additional two restaurants.
A federally-financed, low-rent housing program for Cape Girardeau is authorized by the City Council; the council's nod of approval goes to the Turnkey and Section 23 leasing plans; through these plans, the Cape Girardeau Housing Authority may purchase or lease existing houses in the city, which, after being brought to certain standards, will be leased by the housing agency to qualified low-income families; no city funds are involved.
A tall evergreen is erected on the plaza of Hirsch Tower and is strung with lights by Missouri Utilities Co. workers; the tree will serve as the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights.
During a conference of some members of the Community Development and Research Committee and the City Council, a proposal is discussed that would trade a three-acre plot in the eastern part of Fairground Park near Normal Avenue for the Broadway School property; the park site would be used for construction of a new high school, while the school building would be the probable location for a public library.
A decision was reached by the Cape Girardeau Board of Education last night to cooperate with the Cape County Tuberculosis Association and the county and state health authorities in giving of the patch tests for tuberculosis to pupils in the public schools.
On a wet, soggy field yesterday, Jackson High School defeated Cape Girardeau Central High by a score of 25-0; the Turkey Day game was very slow throughout; Jackson executed two forward passes for long gains, but outside of that line bucks and end runs netted all the gains; Central entered the game with a great handicap, its crack quarterback, Loren Fisher, being laid up with rheumatism, and halfback Fulton Massengill sidelined by an old injury.
The coal situation has reached a crisis; George W. Cross, manager of the West End Fuel Co., received a warning by telephone Wednesday from Regional Fuel Committeeman P.H. Grenlaw that there was no coal in sight; "Tell your people to get their axes and go after wood," he told Cross.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.