Out of the past: Nov. 28

1993

The Rev. Elmer J.C. Prenzlow Jr., is guest speaker at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson; he serves as World Relief development counselor for Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Foundation; he helps gather funds to help the needy throughout the world.

After 25 years as chairman of the English department at Southeast Missouri State University, Henry Sessoms is stepping down at the end of this semester; Sessoms, only the third person in the history of the institution to head that department, will continue to teach English courses and direct the school's student and faculty exchange in the Missouri London Program.

1968

Thanksgiving Day.

Continued steady rain Wednesday and Wednesday night send major streams out of the banks in at least some localities of Cape Girardeau County; Whitewater Creek at Millersville and Burfordville is out of its bank most of the day, and Hubble Creek is out in several low places below Jackson.

S.D. Nunley, Gordonville Road, received his 50-year pin as a member of St. Mark's Lodge, A.F. & A.M., in a ceremony Tuesday night; making the presentation was Alton Bray, 49th District deputy grand master and past worshipful master of St. Mark's Lodge.