Out of the past: Nov. 28

The Rev. Elmer J.C. Prenzlow Jr., is guest speaker at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson; he serves as World Relief development counselor for Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Foundation; he helps gather funds to help the needy throughout the world.
After 25 years as chairman of the English department at Southeast Missouri State University, Henry Sessoms is stepping down at the end of this semester; Sessoms, only the third person in the history of the institution to head that department, will continue to teach English courses and direct the school's student and faculty exchange in the Missouri London Program.
Thanksgiving Day.
Continued steady rain Wednesday and Wednesday night send major streams out of the banks in at least some localities of Cape Girardeau County; Whitewater Creek at Millersville and Burfordville is out of its bank most of the day, and Hubble Creek is out in several low places below Jackson.
S.D. Nunley, Gordonville Road, received his 50-year pin as a member of St. Mark's Lodge, A.F. & A.M., in a ceremony Tuesday night; making the presentation was Alton Bray, 49th District deputy grand master and past worshipful master of St. Mark's Lodge.
The Church of God Mission holds its $1,000 Sunday, and an effort is made to raise that much money for local purposes; there are 27 families in the congregation, representing 54 members.
George W. Cross, 71, for many years a community and business leader in Cape Girardeau and a former state legislator, dies in the afternoon at his home, 372 N. Henderson Ave.; born in New York, he was a self-made man; he married Mrs. Levina Maulding Phelan in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1909, and they came to Cape Girardeau, where Cross took over management of the old Cape Girardeau Press Brick Co.; he served three terms as Cape Girardeau County's representative in the Missouri Legislature.
Thanksgiving Day; the majority of Cape Girardeau churches observe the holiday by holding individual divine services; in the afternoon, several hundred people attend a patriotic meeting at Cape Girardeau Central High School.
The Cape Mill Manufacturing Co., maker of the Nu-Way flour mill, has bought the Fuerth foundry building and will occupy it immediately; this North Main Street building is one of the most substantial manufacturing structures in the city, having been built for heavy work; it has a frontage of 125 feet on Main Street and a depth of 85 feet; it has two stories.
-- Sharon K. Sanders