Out of the past: Nov. 28

Testing the market for the product, the Southeast Missourian publishes a Saturday edition, the first of five such editions; the Saturday newspapers, which will continue through the end of the year, will feature a revised front-page design and expanded use of color photographs and graphics.
Toys and roses fill the Glenn House as volunteers usher in the 25th holiday season; Christmas tours of the historic home, 325 S. Spanish St., began yesterday; the house is owned by the Historical Association of Greater Cape Girardeau.
Santa Claus has taken up temporary quarters at Santa Land, at Merriwether and Main streets; children may visit him there, courtesy of the Metro Business District Association; the building is a former service station, which has been appropriately decorated for the Jolly Old Elf.
Joe Wellborn, a Bloomfield, Missouri, lawyer who has been active in Boy Scout programs for more than 10 years, has been elected 1968 president of the Southeast Missouri Council; he will replace Judge Marshall Craig of Sikeston, Missouri, who is to step down Jan. 1 after two consecutive one-year terms.
Public utilities in Cape Girardeau County, such as railroads, telegraph and telephone lines, power plants and the river traffic bridge, will pay a total of $10,446.42 in school taxes this year; this sum will be distributed among the 75 school districts in the county, the division being based on the enumeration.
Because of the war and the tire situation, the Southeast Missourian won't make annual All-Star Southeast Missouri football selections this year; in previous years, officials in the district composed an all-star board to make the picks.
Louis K. Juden returns to Cape Girardeau from Fort Sheridan, Illinois, where he had been in training at the officers' training camp; he announces he has won a first lieutenancy in the new national army; Juden also reports J.C. Logan, a teacher at the Normal School last year, also has been commissioned a second lieutenant.
Fred "Daddy" Kain is all set to treat the children of Cape Girardeau to a Thanksgiving feast tomorrow at his Stucco restaurant; he has prepared 22 big geese, 20 fine, fat ducks, 15 yellow-legged chickens and 150 pounds of choice beef; besides all those things, the trimmings that go with them are all ready for the table.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
