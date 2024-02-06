Out of the past: Nov. 27

The Salvation Army fed about 640 people yesterday at its free Thanksgiving Day feast; about 300 meals were delivered in Cape Girardeau and Jackson on Thursday, which is more than in years past; the Salvation Army began the Thanksgiving dinner in 1983 as a spin-off of their regular meal program.
Leadership Cape, a program developed by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce to groom tomorrow's leaders, is expanding its scope; the program will expand from seven weeks to seven months in 1999; the longer schedule should provide more opportunities for more interaction and camaraderie among participants, says Cape Girardeau police chief Rick Hetzel; he and Greg Deimund, a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch, are coordinating the 1999 program.
Following an offer yesterday of still another possible site for the proposed Cape Girardeau County law enforcement complex, it now appears the presiding judge of the County Court will cast the decisive vote on the controversial location next week; the latest offer, a six-acre tract abutting Highway 61 North and Route D in north Jackson, was presented by R.A. Fulenwider, chairman of the Jackson Industrial Development Board, which owns the land.
Despite considerable residential construction in rural as well as incorporated areas, a recent study by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission says seven Southeast Missouri counties are unable to keep up with housing needs, particularly for low-income families and the elderly; those counties are Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Bollinger, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois and Iron.
"Cape Girardeau is going to have a lighted ball park next year. We don't know as yet just how this will be brought about, but we're going to have it," promised Mayor Walter H. Ford last night at the Kiwanis Club's annual Baseball Night program; members of the Kiwanis-sponsored Capahas received the annual award of jackets during the dinner.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Officials of the regional office of the Civil Aeronautics Administration at Kansas City, Missouri, are en route here to investigate yesterday's crash of a private plane; initially, the report was three persons had been killed in the fiery accident here, but now officials say the correct number is four -- two men and their wives.
Concrete, reinforced with heavy steel, for the nine-foot-deep base which will support a battery of six giant silos for the Marquette Cement Company, south of the main plant in South Cape Girardeau, is to be poured this week; it will complete the first step in the erection of the new $100,000 cement storage plant; within 10 days it is expected that work on the silos proper will begin with the hope of completing them in two months; the work is under the direction of the McDonald Engineering Co. of Chicago.
W. Palmer Oliver, who has extensive farming interests in Mississippi County, relates an interesting cotton story; S.L. Pake, a cotton planter of Dundee, Mississippi, and his father-in-law, Dr. J.C. Gattings of the same place, have bought from Judge Julius Misfeldt of Cape Girardeau 1,000 acres of land a short distance north of Diehlstadt, Missouri; they are now building a cotton plantation along the lines of those of the southern cotton belt; the sale price was reported to be $125,000.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
