Out of the past: Nov. 27

1998

The Salvation Army fed about 640 people yesterday at its free Thanksgiving Day feast; about 300 meals were delivered in Cape Girardeau and Jackson on Thursday, which is more than in years past; the Salvation Army began the Thanksgiving dinner in 1983 as a spin-off of their regular meal program.

Leadership Cape, a program developed by the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce to groom tomorrow's leaders, is expanding its scope; the program will expand from seven weeks to seven months in 1999; the longer schedule should provide more opportunities for more interaction and camaraderie among participants, says Cape Girardeau police chief Rick Hetzel; he and Greg Deimund, a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch, are coordinating the 1999 program.

1973

Following an offer yesterday of still another possible site for the proposed Cape Girardeau County law enforcement complex, it now appears the presiding judge of the County Court will cast the decisive vote on the controversial location next week; the latest offer, a six-acre tract abutting Highway 61 North and Route D in north Jackson, was presented by R.A. Fulenwider, chairman of the Jackson Industrial Development Board, which owns the land.

Despite considerable residential construction in rural as well as incorporated areas, a recent study by the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission says seven Southeast Missouri counties are unable to keep up with housing needs, particularly for low-income families and the elderly; those counties are Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry, Bollinger, Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois and Iron.