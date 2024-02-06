Out of the past: Nov. 27

1995

While the highlight of the third annual Christmas Parade of Lights had to be Jolly Old St. Nick, coming in a close second yesterday was the Budweiser Clydesdales; Alan Schneckcloth guided the 10-horse hitch down Broadway and Main Street last night in a 90-minute parade that featured 89 floats and 120 vehicles.

The federal budget crisis came and went, shutting down non-essential government offices for six days then re-opening them last week for business as usual; but both Democrats and Republicans warn that the government could shut down again Dec. 15 -- the day terms of a temporary agreement run out -- if the two sides don't agree on a long-term budget; most Southeast Missouri residents interviewed don't particularly care.

1970

Speaking at the first Mayor's Prayer Breakfast here, Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth says America's hang-up with the beautiful life -- "life absolutely must be happy, easy, beautiful, perfect" -- is a root cause of problems facing the country; Danforth speaks to more than 100 persons at Top of the Hill restaurant; the breakfast is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.

Gifford S. Hahs, 64, postmaster and operator of a general store at Daisy, is found dead in the morning; it is believed he died of a heart attack while raccoon hunting; Hahs, an avid hunter, had been hunting alone except for his dogs, one of which is still with him when he is found.