Out of the past: Nov. 27

While the highlight of the third annual Christmas Parade of Lights had to be Jolly Old St. Nick, coming in a close second yesterday was the Budweiser Clydesdales; Alan Schneckcloth guided the 10-horse hitch down Broadway and Main Street last night in a 90-minute parade that featured 89 floats and 120 vehicles.
The federal budget crisis came and went, shutting down non-essential government offices for six days then re-opening them last week for business as usual; but both Democrats and Republicans warn that the government could shut down again Dec. 15 -- the day terms of a temporary agreement run out -- if the two sides don't agree on a long-term budget; most Southeast Missouri residents interviewed don't particularly care.
Speaking at the first Mayor's Prayer Breakfast here, Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth says America's hang-up with the beautiful life -- "life absolutely must be happy, easy, beautiful, perfect" -- is a root cause of problems facing the country; Danforth speaks to more than 100 persons at Top of the Hill restaurant; the breakfast is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Jaycees.
Gifford S. Hahs, 64, postmaster and operator of a general store at Daisy, is found dead in the morning; it is believed he died of a heart attack while raccoon hunting; Hahs, an avid hunter, had been hunting alone except for his dogs, one of which is still with him when he is found.
Mrs. Leo P. Steimle, owner of the Steimle Business School, announces she has purchased the Cape Girardeau Business College from Emma Latimer; she will combine the schools under the name of Steimle Business School, operating it in the Buckner-Ragsdale Building.
Clyde D. Harris, president of First National Bank, is the new president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce; he was elected to that office when the new board of directors met yesterday afternoon; he succeeds A.P. Rueseler.
Three men were injured and 20 others miraculously escaped injury last evening, when a wagon in which they were traveling was struck by a railroad car at a crossing near the Hely rock-crushing plant, just south of Cape Girardeau; injured were Jim Stewart, Howard Henson and Charles Sander; the men had just finished a day's work at the cement plant and were on their way to their homes in the city, when the accident occurred.
A Steinway grand piano arrives here and is placed on the auditorium stage at Teachers College in readiness for the Albert Spalding concert Friday night; Spalding always has a Steinway in his concerts for Andre Benoist, his accompanist's use; the violinist did most of his musical studying in Italy, graduating from the Bologna Conservatory when he was 14.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.