Out of the past: Nov. 27

Robert W. Parker of Cape Girardeau, executive director of Southeast Missouri State University Foundation and former university president, was recently elected vice chairman of the board of trustees of the Missouri Baptist Foundation; the foundation is the trust agency of the Missouri Baptist Convention.
First Baptist Church is again sponsoring a live nativity scene this Christmas season; it begins today, coinciding with the city's second annual Parade of Lights.
Thanksgiving Day. Patients in all three Cape Girardeau hospitals and prisoners in the county jail at Jackson enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings; most businesses and industries are closed for the day, but will again be operating Friday; Superior Electric Products Corp., however, announced its employees will have a four-day holiday period, today through Sunday.
A community union Thanksgiving service was held last night at First Baptist Church under the sponsorship of the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance; speaking at the fourth annual union service was the Rev. William A. Petrillo, pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
The body of John Ralph Morrison, 24, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Morrison of near Jackson, is expected to arrive in Jackson this afternoon; Morrison, a technician fifth grade, was accidentally killed Sept. 28, 1942, during Army construction operations at White Horse, Alaska; the body was first buried at White Horse, and the War Department notified his parents it would be returned after the war, but recently made arrangements for disinterring the body and sending it here.
A fire of unknown origin destroyed the garage and repair shop at Seven Cedars, an establishment just east of Millersville on Highway 61 on Saturday night; the tavern itself was considerably damaged before the blaze was discovered at 11:30; quite a number of guests were in the place at the time, and all turned out to form a bucket brigade by which the fire was finally extinguished; Seven Cedars, composed of all new buildings, is owned by Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Wilferth.
Thanksgiving Day. A Thanksgiving worship service of the evangelical churches of the city is held in the evening at Centenary Methodist Church, breaking with the tradition of morning services; moving the service to the evening is designed to increase attendance by women, who heretofore have been unable to attend as they prepared feast day dinners.
The drought that has existed in Cape Girardeau since Joe Herbst quit selling 2.75% beer a few weeks ago is broken, two saloon men having received shipments of beer from St. Louis on the boat yesterday, which are placed on tap; William Seehausen and Edward Frenzel received the beer and are dispensing it at their old stands at the corner of Broadway and Sprigg Street and the corner of Good Hope and Sprigg streets, respectively.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
