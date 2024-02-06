Out of the past: Nov. 27

1944

The body of John Ralph Morrison, 24, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Morrison of near Jackson, is expected to arrive in Jackson this afternoon; Morrison, a technician fifth grade, was accidentally killed Sept. 28, 1942, during Army construction operations at White Horse, Alaska; the body was first buried at White Horse, and the War Department notified his parents it would be returned after the war, but recently made arrangements for disinterring the body and sending it here.

A fire of unknown origin destroyed the garage and repair shop at Seven Cedars, an establishment just east of Millersville on Highway 61 on Saturday night; the tavern itself was considerably damaged before the blaze was discovered at 11:30; quite a number of guests were in the place at the time, and all turned out to form a bucket brigade by which the fire was finally extinguished; Seven Cedars, composed of all new buildings, is owned by Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Wilferth.

1919

Thanksgiving Day. A Thanksgiving worship service of the evangelical churches of the city is held in the evening at Centenary Methodist Church, breaking with the tradition of morning services; moving the service to the evening is designed to increase attendance by women, who heretofore have been unable to attend as they prepared feast day dinners.

The drought that has existed in Cape Girardeau since Joe Herbst quit selling 2.75% beer a few weeks ago is broken, two saloon men having received shipments of beer from St. Louis on the boat yesterday, which are placed on tap; William Seehausen and Edward Frenzel received the beer and are dispensing it at their old stands at the corner of Broadway and Sprigg Street and the corner of Good Hope and Sprigg streets, respectively.

-- Sharon K. Sanders