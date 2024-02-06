Out of the past: Nov. 26

1995

Cape Girardeau County's population will grow faster than Cape Girardeau city's over the next 25 years, regional planners predict; the city of Cape Girardeau could have a population of 45,887 by 2020, while the county could have nearly 91,000 inhabitants, according to new projections from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission.

Rail traffic in Scott City was shut down for about two hours Friday afternoon as crews worked to repair a leaky valve on a tank car full of denatured alcohol; the Scott City Fire Department responded to the Oak Street railroad crossing at Main Street at about 1 p.m.; no one was injured, and surrounding homes did not need to be evacuated; denatured alcohol is highly flammable.

1970

Thanksgiving.

Marine Cpl. Fred Welter, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon N. Welter of Kelso, Missouri, is among 100 patients from military hospitals who dine with President and Mrs. Richard M. Nixon at the White House; among others present for the Thanksgiving feast are Tricia Nixon and Mrs. Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Thirty-four pupils at Cape Girardeau Central High School -- 22 seniors and 12 juniors -- were notified yesterday they must submit different pictures if their photos are to appear in the 1970-71 Girardot, the school yearbook; a committee of Central administrators found those 34 photos didn't meet the requirements of the school dress code; some were eliminated because of excessive hair length, sideburns below the earlobe, mustaches, beards or hats.