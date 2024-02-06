Out of the past: Nov. 26

Cape Girardeau County's population will grow faster than Cape Girardeau city's over the next 25 years, regional planners predict; the city of Cape Girardeau could have a population of 45,887 by 2020, while the county could have nearly 91,000 inhabitants, according to new projections from the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission.
Rail traffic in Scott City was shut down for about two hours Friday afternoon as crews worked to repair a leaky valve on a tank car full of denatured alcohol; the Scott City Fire Department responded to the Oak Street railroad crossing at Main Street at about 1 p.m.; no one was injured, and surrounding homes did not need to be evacuated; denatured alcohol is highly flammable.
Thanksgiving.
Marine Cpl. Fred Welter, 22, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leon N. Welter of Kelso, Missouri, is among 100 patients from military hospitals who dine with President and Mrs. Richard M. Nixon at the White House; among others present for the Thanksgiving feast are Tricia Nixon and Mrs. Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Thirty-four pupils at Cape Girardeau Central High School -- 22 seniors and 12 juniors -- were notified yesterday they must submit different pictures if their photos are to appear in the 1970-71 Girardot, the school yearbook; a committee of Central administrators found those 34 photos didn't meet the requirements of the school dress code; some were eliminated because of excessive hair length, sideburns below the earlobe, mustaches, beards or hats.
The first two days of goose-shooting season in the Horseshoe Lake, Illinois, area brought a kill of better than 1,000 birds each day, federal agents say; the agents, taking a census of the kill, say hunting will be stopped when the kill reaches 5,000 geese; this kill will include that made in Cape Girardeau, Scott and Mississippi counties on this side of the Mississippi River; thus far, the kill on the Missouri side has been negligible.
Four new members have been elected to the board of directors of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce: L.H. Landgraf, A.W. Zimmer, A.F. Deneke and Elmer C. Stehr.
Cape Girardeau Teachers College romped all over the McKendree College football team at Fairgrounds Park yesterday, piling up a score of 62 to 0; every member of the local team was a star Thursday, and no individual stood out above the others.
Believing the Frisco Railroad has an inclination to remove from Cape Girardeau the machine shop facilities and repair shop activities assured the city by terms of its contract and the provisions of an ordinance granting the railroad right of way through the city, Mayor H.H. Haas has asked for an injunction to prevent the company from removing any more machinery from the local shops.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.