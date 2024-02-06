Out of the past: Nov. 26

1994

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep has been tying up a lot of loose ends for the year's end, and the end of his 16-year tenure on the commission; in the past year, since announcing his retirement Dec. 31, Huckstep has helped with the acquisition of new park land for future commissions to develop, improvements to the county's computer system and reigning in county expenditures to ensure they align with the year's budget.

Body piercing has come to Cape Girardeau; A Different Drummer Tattoo Studio, 405 Broadway, offers, "safe, sterile" body piercing, "from the waist up."

1969

L.W. Kasten and R.A. Fulenwider have been named to lead a fundraising campaign to acquire a site and build a clinic and nursing home for the Southeast Missouri Medical Center in Jackson; the clinic and nursing home represent the first phase of the medical center program and cost an estimated $700,000 to $800,000, with $400,000 to be raised locally.

Construction of Interstate 55 north from Fruitland moved into high gear this week with an average of 20,000 cubic yards of earth per day being moved; Bernard McMenany Construction Co. of St. Charles, Missouri, has the contract for the 7.5-mile stretch north from Fruitland.