Out of the past: Nov. 26

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep has been tying up a lot of loose ends for the year's end, and the end of his 16-year tenure on the commission; in the past year, since announcing his retirement Dec. 31, Huckstep has helped with the acquisition of new park land for future commissions to develop, improvements to the county's computer system and reigning in county expenditures to ensure they align with the year's budget.
Body piercing has come to Cape Girardeau; A Different Drummer Tattoo Studio, 405 Broadway, offers, "safe, sterile" body piercing, "from the waist up."
L.W. Kasten and R.A. Fulenwider have been named to lead a fundraising campaign to acquire a site and build a clinic and nursing home for the Southeast Missouri Medical Center in Jackson; the clinic and nursing home represent the first phase of the medical center program and cost an estimated $700,000 to $800,000, with $400,000 to be raised locally.
Construction of Interstate 55 north from Fruitland moved into high gear this week with an average of 20,000 cubic yards of earth per day being moved; Bernard McMenany Construction Co. of St. Charles, Missouri, has the contract for the 7.5-mile stretch north from Fruitland.
Instead of the regular prayer service Wednesday night at Foursquare Church, a memorial service is planned for the late Aimee Semple McPherson, leader of the Foursquare Churches; she succumbed several weeks ago at Los Angeles; the Revs. Carol Cowden and Hale of the Sikeston, Missouri, church are present for the service.
The 75th anniversary of St. Mary's Catholic Church will be observed with a Pontifical Mass tomorrow, celebrated by the Most Rev. George J. Donnelly, auxiliary bishop of St. Louis, and attended by more than 60 district priests; the women of the parish will serve lunch to the visiting priests and guests following the 10 a.m. Mass; the parish was formed in 1868, and the church was used for the first time Feb. 2, 1869.
Because of the coal famine, it was decided by the Jackson City Council and the Jackson Water and Light Committee to cut off the power at the Jackson municipal plant each night at 10:30 or 11, beginning tonight.
Glover Gill, a member of the 140th Infantry during the great World War and who was discharged from the Army several months ago, has reenlisted in the Army and has been sent to Cape Girardeau to assist Sgt. O'Roarke in recruiting other young men for military service.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
