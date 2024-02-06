Out of the past: Nov. 26

1992

Thanksgiving Day. Conveying the spirit of the holiday, the Salvation Army hosts its 10th annual community Thanksgiving dinner; about 220 people are served a holiday meal at the Army center at 701 Good Hope St.; another 160 meals are delivered to homes of people who can't make it to the center.

Charles Hutson unveils the annual Hutson's Furniture holiday window display, bringing back memories of the "Fabulous Fifties" and diners that made hamburgers America's favorite food; the window features Santa's Choo-Chew Grill, based on a restaurant that was located on Good Hope in the 1950s and early 1960s.

1967

A dedication service is held in the afternoon at Bethany Baptist Church, 430 Koch, in recognition of the completion of a new educational wing and the acquisition of a new organ; guest speaker is the Rev. Darrel Jauch, second pastor of the church; the educational wing was started in 1965 and final interior work -- much of it done by church members -- is nearly complete; the organ was purchased earlier this fall.

McBRIDE, Mo. -- Murphy Oil Co. of Eldorado, Arkansas, which recently leased 10,000 acres of Bois Brule, Missouri, bottomland, has moved oil drilling rigs into the area; the first rig to be set up was on a place known as the Kirn Farm; two other rigs are scheduled to be set up immediately with as many as 15 more to be moved into the area.