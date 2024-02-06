Out of the past: Nov. 25

1996

Yesterday, about six months after artist John Hunn began drawing his History of Medicine Mural in his St. Louis studio, the 72-foot-long mural was revealed at Southeast Hospital; hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the artist's talent and to remember the man who financed that talent -- John H. Wiseman.

Southeast Missouri retains its voice on federal agriculture legislation following the appointment of newly elected U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson to the Missouri Agriculture Committee; Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau, is also selected by the House Republican leadership to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

1971

Thanksgiving Day. Cape Girardeau's annual Thanksgiving religious service was held last night at First Baptist Church; the Rev. Oliver Clavin, associate pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral, preached on "Thanks for the Memories," basing his sermon on things of the past year for which he is thankful; the service was sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance.

Farmers stopped making haystacks in their fields years ago because baled hay required much less labor; now, it seems, the situation has gone full circle for at least one Cape Girardeau County farmer; Paul Quade of Gordonville is the owner of a hay-stacking machine, which does away with most of the labor involved in baled hay; the tractor-drawn machine cuts, vacuums, chops and blows the material into a wagon, where it is hydraulically compressed into a stack.