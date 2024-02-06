Out of the past: Nov. 25

Yesterday, about six months after artist John Hunn began drawing his History of Medicine Mural in his St. Louis studio, the 72-foot-long mural was revealed at Southeast Hospital; hundreds of people turned out to celebrate the artist's talent and to remember the man who financed that talent -- John H. Wiseman.
Southeast Missouri retains its voice on federal agriculture legislation following the appointment of newly elected U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson to the Missouri Agriculture Committee; Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau, is also selected by the House Republican leadership to serve on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
Thanksgiving Day. Cape Girardeau's annual Thanksgiving religious service was held last night at First Baptist Church; the Rev. Oliver Clavin, associate pastor of St. Mary's Cathedral, preached on "Thanks for the Memories," basing his sermon on things of the past year for which he is thankful; the service was sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance.
Farmers stopped making haystacks in their fields years ago because baled hay required much less labor; now, it seems, the situation has gone full circle for at least one Cape Girardeau County farmer; Paul Quade of Gordonville is the owner of a hay-stacking machine, which does away with most of the labor involved in baled hay; the tractor-drawn machine cuts, vacuums, chops and blows the material into a wagon, where it is hydraulically compressed into a stack.
Cape Girardeau is preparing to meet the emergency situation occasioned by the nation-wide coal strike, and while getting ready for the brownout tonight, residents are also bracing for a developing cold wave that is expected to send temperatures below the freezing point early Tuesday; as part of the brownout, Cape Girardeau's whiteway will be reduced by 50%, and business house will turn out window display lights and do away with interior illumination; they are asked to use only a 60-watt lamp at entrances.
Four members of the State College Indians, undefeated champions of the MIAA Conference, have been chosen on the squad that will represent Missouri in the Missouri-Kansas Bowl in Kansas City Dec. 8; they are end Rosco Branch, center Don Anderson, tackle Kenneth Knox and halfback Byford Barr; a fifth player, guard Bill Sapp was invited, but is prevented from joining the team by illness.
Broadway School may soon to be equipped with electric lights in every room, so that meetings may be held there; the Parent-Teacher Circle of Broadway School, at a meeting Wednesday, voted to ask the Board of Education to install lights in the building at once.
Five Cape Girardeau women were elected members of the Wednesday Club at a special meeting of the organization Wednesday night; elected were Mesdames John Gehrs, C.W. Boutin, Roy Brissenden, T.J. Sutton and Lawrence Freeze.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
