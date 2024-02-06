Out of the past: Nov. 25

Merchants open their doors early and close them late to accommodate the busiest shopping day of the year; stores that opened long before the average 9 or 10 a.m. report shoppers standing at the doors, waiting to be let in.
COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Unable to overcome two early Excelsior Springs, Missouri, touchdowns, the Jackson Indians fall 12-6 to the state champion Tigers in the Class 4A state championship game; a remarkable Indian season, which included the school's first appearance in a football state championship game, concludes at 12-2.
Law enforcement officials believe two huge burglaries -- one in Cape Girardeau early Monday and the other in Sparta, Illinois, last week -- from the same garment manufacturing company may be connected; thieves entered the R. Lowenbaum Manufacturing Co., 100 S. Minnesota Ave., and escaped with dresses estimated worth $50,000; they also took a truck belonging to Lowenbaum, apparently using the vehicle to transport the goods; a $34,000 burglary at the Lowenbaum facility at Sparta was reported last week.
State College swimmers, showing strength in all events, initiated their new pool facilities at Parker Physical Education Building in high fashion yesterday, defeating Harding College of Searcy, Arkansas, 76-29; the Indians won the first 11 events on a 12-event card, losing only the 400-yard freestyle relay.
Various types of Army Air Forces planes will be seen in the air and on the landing strips at the field of the Consolidated School of Aviation on Highway 74 tomorrow afternoon, when public air maneuvers are conducted; with Army approval, the demonstrations will be given under the supervision of the Civil Air Patrol.
According to Dr. Glenn J. Tygett, secretary of the Cape Girardeau County Medical Society, there are 27 practicing physicians in Cape Girardeau County, or one for each 1,370 residents of the county's 37,000 population; the medical doctors include 19 in Cape Girardeau, five at Jackson and one each at three other points in the county.
The special election to issue $88,000 in bonds for a new elementary school and construction of an annex to the high school passes on a vote of 920 for the propositions and only 97 against.
G.W. Cross of the West End Fuel Co. reports he will probably have two cars of coal in this week; he has located them at Delta, and they should be here soon; when the coal comes in, it will be sold in one-ton lots, one ton to a family.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
