Out of the past: Nov. 25

1994

Merchants open their doors early and close them late to accommodate the busiest shopping day of the year; stores that opened long before the average 9 or 10 a.m. report shoppers standing at the doors, waiting to be let in.

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Unable to overcome two early Excelsior Springs, Missouri, touchdowns, the Jackson Indians fall 12-6 to the state champion Tigers in the Class 4A state championship game; a remarkable Indian season, which included the school's first appearance in a football state championship game, concludes at 12-2.

1969

Law enforcement officials believe two huge burglaries -- one in Cape Girardeau early Monday and the other in Sparta, Illinois, last week -- from the same garment manufacturing company may be connected; thieves entered the R. Lowenbaum Manufacturing Co., 100 S. Minnesota Ave., and escaped with dresses estimated worth $50,000; they also took a truck belonging to Lowenbaum, apparently using the vehicle to transport the goods; a $34,000 burglary at the Lowenbaum facility at Sparta was reported last week.

State College swimmers, showing strength in all events, initiated their new pool facilities at Parker Physical Education Building in high fashion yesterday, defeating Harding College of Searcy, Arkansas, 76-29; the Indians won the first 11 events on a 12-event card, losing only the 400-yard freestyle relay.