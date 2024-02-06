Out of the past: Nov. 25

Thanksgiving Day. The Salvation Army hosts its 11th annual community Thanksgiving dinner at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau; it is estimated about 450 people are served a traditional turkey dinner, including 125 meals that are delivered to shut-ins; more than 50 volunteers lend a hand.
Charles Hutson and his crew of designer elves had to work late yesterday to prepare the annual Hutson Furniture Christmas window for the crowds who gather there each year to view the spectacle on Thanksgiving Day; technical problems necessitated the unexpected overtime; the window this year depicts a Burlington Northern freight train making its way through Cape Girardeau, and other trains winding their way through the western town of Silverado, Colorado.
The third annual West Rotary Club radio auction, held over the weekend on Radio KZYM, netted almost $2,500 in pledges and bids on donated items; in the past the funds raised from the auction have been used for such projects as the stroke rehabilitation center here, scholarships, aid to college exchange students and to support the Rotary foundation cause.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and City Council meet jointly in an informal session to discuss mutual street, sewer and park projects.
Thanksgiving Day: business generally suspends in Cape Girardeau, and a union worship service is conducted under sponsorship of the Ministerial Alliance at the Presbyterian Church in the morning; the sermon is given by the Rev. Arno H. Franke, pastor of Christ Evangelical Church.
Featuring a running attack that strikes twice in the second period and once each in the third and four periods, the Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers climax their 1943 football season with at 25-0 victory over Jackson High School in Houck Field Stadium; the annual Turkey Day game almost fills the stadium with spectators.
The Normal School starts up classes as usual in the morning, after being closed for five weeks because of the epidemic of influenza.
Maj. Allan L. Oliver of the Southeast Missouri Separate Battalion of Home Guards missed getting into the regular army by one day, as he was notified the day following the signing of the armistice that he had passed examinations and would immediately be commissioned and called for service abroad.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
