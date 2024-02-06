Out of the past: Nov. 25

1993

Thanksgiving Day. The Salvation Army hosts its 11th annual community Thanksgiving dinner at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau; it is estimated about 450 people are served a traditional turkey dinner, including 125 meals that are delivered to shut-ins; more than 50 volunteers lend a hand.

Charles Hutson and his crew of designer elves had to work late yesterday to prepare the annual Hutson Furniture Christmas window for the crowds who gather there each year to view the spectacle on Thanksgiving Day; technical problems necessitated the unexpected overtime; the window this year depicts a Burlington Northern freight train making its way through Cape Girardeau, and other trains winding their way through the western town of Silverado, Colorado.

1968

The third annual West Rotary Club radio auction, held over the weekend on Radio KZYM, netted almost $2,500 in pledges and bids on donated items; in the past the funds raised from the auction have been used for such projects as the stroke rehabilitation center here, scholarships, aid to college exchange students and to support the Rotary foundation cause.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Board of Education and City Council meet jointly in an informal session to discuss mutual street, sewer and park projects.