RecordsNovember 25, 2017
Out of the past: Nov. 25
1992

After nearly six years of service, Harold Kuehle has resigned his post as chairman of the Governor's Committee on Employment of People With Disabilities; a Republican, Kuehle was appointed to the chairmanship by Gov. John Ashcroft, who will leave office early next year.

Activity fee revenue of $220,000 has been allocated to Southeast Missouri State University student groups, including a gay and lesbian organization, while funding for two Christian organizations remains in doubt; the issue is whether separation-of-church-and-state laws preclude funding for religious groups on campus.

1967

The beginning structure of their first church home is occupied by the Free Will Baptist Church congregation, when it moves into its basement building at 361 Country Club Dr.; for the past two years the church has met at the Oddfellows Lodge No. 675 Hall, 825A S. Ellis St.; the new unit is a 40-by-80-foot basement with five Sunday School rooms, a nursery, three restrooms and a 30-by-45-foot auditorium.

A dedication service will be held tomorrow afternoon at Bethany Baptist Church, 430 Koch, in recognition of the completion of a new educational wing and the acquisition of a new organ.

1942

Six boys who grew up as neighbors in the same block in Ancell are now fighting together as members of the U.S. armed forces, five in the Army and one in the Navy; three are brothers: Sgt. Paul A., Elmer and Pvt. Herman Welter, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Welter; the other three are Cpl. Paul Menz, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Menz; Pvt. Marvin Arnold, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Arnold, and Pvt. Harold L. Burger, son of Alvina Burger; Elmer Welter is training for the Navy at Corpus Christi, Texas.

Hugo A. Lang will take charge of the Cape Girardeau School Board, when it next meets; he will fill in for the chairman, Dr. I.W. Upshaw, who has been called to active duty in the Army as a captain in the Dental Corps.

1917

Maj. William T. Morgan, formerly Methodist minister at Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and later captain of the Poplar Bluff National Guard company, now a major in the federal service, speaks from the pulpit of the Presbyterian Church in the morning; his subject is, "Our Boys in the Service of Uncle Sam."

Fire last night destroyed the large mill of the Cape Cooperage Co., the loss sustained being between $30,000 and $40,000.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

