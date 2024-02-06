Out of the past: Nov. 25

1992

After nearly six years of service, Harold Kuehle has resigned his post as chairman of the Governor's Committee on Employment of People With Disabilities; a Republican, Kuehle was appointed to the chairmanship by Gov. John Ashcroft, who will leave office early next year.

Activity fee revenue of $220,000 has been allocated to Southeast Missouri State University student groups, including a gay and lesbian organization, while funding for two Christian organizations remains in doubt; the issue is whether separation-of-church-and-state laws preclude funding for religious groups on campus.

1967

The beginning structure of their first church home is occupied by the Free Will Baptist Church congregation, when it moves into its basement building at 361 Country Club Dr.; for the past two years the church has met at the Oddfellows Lodge No. 675 Hall, 825A S. Ellis St.; the new unit is a 40-by-80-foot basement with five Sunday School rooms, a nursery, three restrooms and a 30-by-45-foot auditorium.

A dedication service will be held tomorrow afternoon at Bethany Baptist Church, 430 Koch, in recognition of the completion of a new educational wing and the acquisition of a new organ.