Out of the past: Nov. 24

1996

The final worship service and activity of Hanover Lutheran Church's 150th anniversary celebration is held in the morning, with Dr. Donald Feuerhahn, professor at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, as guest preacher; the theme of the year-long celebration has been "Living in the Light" and has included a special worship service each month, guest speakers, congregational banquets and fellowship activities, mission projects, a commemorative photo directory, Christmas ornaments and plates.

An eight-week building campaign for Maple United Methodist Church at Jean Ann and Cape Rock Drive culminates with a church-wide event at Drury Lodge; activities begin with breakfast, worship service and celebration with a video featuring church members and history, and members offering pledges for the campaign; Phase I of the building project will include a nursery, two class/meeting rooms, minister's study, lobby, church office and new parking lot.

1971

Thirty-six persons were injured in one of two accidents involving two trains, a school bus and a car; the Highway Patrol reports 35 pupils in a Lilbourn (Missouri) School District bus and the driver were injured when the bus was struck by a Cotton Belt freight train Tuesday afternoon; the other accident occurs early this morning in Cape Girardeau, when a car stalls on railroad tracks at the rear of the 200 block of North Main Street and is demolished when struck by a southbound St. Louis-San Francisco freight train; no one is injured.

A Cape Girardeau company -- Girardeau Industrial Contractors Inc. -- has submitted the only bid for construction of the Interstate 55 interchange for Highways 61-74 at the south city limits; the $666,594.99 bid is opened in the morning by th Missouri State Highway Commission in Jefferson City.