Out of the past: Nov. 24

The final worship service and activity of Hanover Lutheran Church's 150th anniversary celebration is held in the morning, with Dr. Donald Feuerhahn, professor at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, as guest preacher; the theme of the year-long celebration has been "Living in the Light" and has included a special worship service each month, guest speakers, congregational banquets and fellowship activities, mission projects, a commemorative photo directory, Christmas ornaments and plates.
An eight-week building campaign for Maple United Methodist Church at Jean Ann and Cape Rock Drive culminates with a church-wide event at Drury Lodge; activities begin with breakfast, worship service and celebration with a video featuring church members and history, and members offering pledges for the campaign; Phase I of the building project will include a nursery, two class/meeting rooms, minister's study, lobby, church office and new parking lot.
Thirty-six persons were injured in one of two accidents involving two trains, a school bus and a car; the Highway Patrol reports 35 pupils in a Lilbourn (Missouri) School District bus and the driver were injured when the bus was struck by a Cotton Belt freight train Tuesday afternoon; the other accident occurs early this morning in Cape Girardeau, when a car stalls on railroad tracks at the rear of the 200 block of North Main Street and is demolished when struck by a southbound St. Louis-San Francisco freight train; no one is injured.
A Cape Girardeau company -- Girardeau Industrial Contractors Inc. -- has submitted the only bid for construction of the Interstate 55 interchange for Highways 61-74 at the south city limits; the $666,594.99 bid is opened in the morning by th Missouri State Highway Commission in Jefferson City.
Calling attention to the government's brownout edict to conserve fuel during the coal walkout, and after conferring with Mayor R.E. Beckman, H.B. Newman, president of Missouri Utilities Co., is taking a pessimistic view of the local power situation if the strike is prolonged; he urges conservation of electricity by business firms and householders; after consulting with the mayor, Newman says a tentative agreement has been reached to cut the whiteway system in the business areas to 50% by elimination of light from alternate standards in the circuit.
Poultry, including turkeys, is moving to the market in preparation for Thanksgiving Day; at the Absogood Packing Co. in Jackson, 4,000 turkeys have been bought and around 1,000 are in the process of being dressed; a force of 65 to 70 workers is employed full-time at the plant at present.
Thanksgiving Day. Cape Girardeau "closes up shop" in observance of the holiday, with all business being suspended; a union religious service of all the Protestant churches in the city is held in the morning at Centenary Methodist Church; delivering the sermon is A.B. Carson.
In the first game of a football doubleheader played at Fairground Park in Cape Girardeau, the visiting Jackson Indians score a touchdown in the first two minutes of play and continue to score at regular intervals, defeating the Cape Girardeau Central Tigers 47-0; in the second game, the Teachers College footballers play brilliantly on defense, but lack the "punch" to score; the Indians and the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Aggies play to a scoreless tie.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.