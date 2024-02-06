Out of the past: Nov. 24

Cynthia Andrews of Cape Girardeau and her daughters, Cassi, 7, and Hydi, 12, put on some gloves and mixed gallons of coleslaw Thanksgiving Day in the Salvation Army's kitchen; the Andrews family was among the many volunteers and guests who turned out for the Salvation Army's annual community Thanksgiving dinner; every year 400 to 500 guests are served at the Salvation Army or through home-delivered meals.
J. Kensey Russell will resign as Cape Girardeau's city engineer Dec. 27 to take a job with a private, engineering firm; Russell has worked for the city for nearly 20 years, starting out as a surveyor in April 1976 and working his way through the ranks of the engineering department; he has been city engineer for about 10 years.
Barring unforeseen circumstances, the long-sought construction of northbound and southbound ramps connecting Interstate 55 and highways 61 and 74 at Cape Girardeau's southern city limits will be put underway early next year; the State Highway Commission has approved revision of the complicated interchange.
The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Committee has nominated H.E. Riehn of Jackson, a former sheriff, for county coroner; the appointment of a coroner will be made by Gov. Warren E. Hearns to fill the vacancy left by the Oct. 9 death of Donald Kremer.
Soybeans may not be completely filling the place of King Cotton, washed out be excessive rains, but there will be Christmas gifts in many more stockings and black ink instead of red on many a farm ledger because of the soybean harvest; while soybeans aren't new to the district, the acreage planted in soybeans is gradually increasing; some are predicting a $10,000 soybean harvest in Southeast Missouri this year.
Having attained fame elsewhere, Jess Stacy brings his dance band back to his home town of Cape Girardeau; the famed pianist, who got his early training here and in playing river excursions during summers while still in high school, is staying with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. F.L. Stacy, while his band plays this week at the Colony Club; with him is his wife, Lee Wiley, headline vocalist with the band.
Although Thanksgiving isn't observed officially until tomorrow, members of the American Legion post get a jump on festivities, hosting a dance at the Elks Club ballroom; furnishing the music is the eight-piece Kassel orchestra.
Jefferson School is Cape Girardeau's shame; yesterday part of it fell down, and more will certainly crumble soon, if it isn't rebuilt; while the foundation and brick walls of the school are sound and safe, the same can't be said for its front porch, the main entrance; it was constructed of a thin slab of concrete, supported by wooden joists; with the passing of years, the wood rotted and the slab fell yesterday, breaking into pieces; in addition the roof leaks, and every room shows decay and cracks.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.