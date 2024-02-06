Out of the past: Nov. 24

1995

Cynthia Andrews of Cape Girardeau and her daughters, Cassi, 7, and Hydi, 12, put on some gloves and mixed gallons of coleslaw Thanksgiving Day in the Salvation Army's kitchen; the Andrews family was among the many volunteers and guests who turned out for the Salvation Army's annual community Thanksgiving dinner; every year 400 to 500 guests are served at the Salvation Army or through home-delivered meals.

J. Kensey Russell will resign as Cape Girardeau's city engineer Dec. 27 to take a job with a private, engineering firm; Russell has worked for the city for nearly 20 years, starting out as a surveyor in April 1976 and working his way through the ranks of the engineering department; he has been city engineer for about 10 years.

1970

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the long-sought construction of northbound and southbound ramps connecting Interstate 55 and highways 61 and 74 at Cape Girardeau's southern city limits will be put underway early next year; the State Highway Commission has approved revision of the complicated interchange.

The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Committee has nominated H.E. Riehn of Jackson, a former sheriff, for county coroner; the appointment of a coroner will be made by Gov. Warren E. Hearns to fill the vacancy left by the Oct. 9 death of Donald Kremer.