Out of the past: Nov. 24

Thanksgiving Day. Twenty turkeys, seven hams and more than 450 filled stomachs; the statistics gratify the Salvation Army's 75 volunteers who cook, serve and clear away food for Cape Girardeau's needy at the Army's annual Thanksgiving Day feast
Retiring Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep was honored last night at the annual official opening of the 1994 Holiday of Lights display in County North Park; more than 250 persons turned out for the ceremony, which was coordinated by the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau; as part of the ceremony, a new display dedicated to Huckstep's 16 years of service was unveiled.
Cape Girardeau County Court receives petitions calling for an election to be held to establish a County Health Department; members of an advisory board urge court members to call a special election in January or February; the petitions contain 4,333 signatures; 1,766 valid signatures are necessary to bring the proposition to a vote.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- About 200 persons yesterday afternoon attended the dedication of the new Chaffee General Hospital; guest speaker for the occasion was State Sen. J.F. Patterson of Caruthersville, Missouri, who represents the 25th District.
Second Lt. Donald Johnson, 20, as son of Mr. and Mrs. Hiram Johnson of Springfield, Missouri,and formerly of Cape Girardeau, has been declared dead, according to a message to friends here from his parents; Johnson, a bomber pilot, was reported missing as of June 24 following a raid over the Romanian oil fields.
George Seybold of Jackson has been selected for appointment as an interviewer in the Cape Girardeau office of the War Manpower Commission, U.S. Employment Service; among other duties, he will have the responsibility of veteran placement.
The special school bond election will be held tomorrow; from all indications Cape Girardeau will, as usual, stand for better schools and more of them to care for the increasing army of boys and girls who must be educated; a parade of more than 2,000 youngsters this afternoon is a reminder that "the kiddies expect every man to do his duty"; the two propositions, if approved, will fund the construction and equipping of a grade school in Southe Cape Girardeau and the building and equipping of an annex to the Central High School on Pacific Street.
The submarine chaser SC-190, commanded by Capt. J.E. Welsh, tied up at Cape Girardeau overnight as it was making a trip up the river to Hannibal, Missouri, to rescue the big seaplane NC-4, which was damaged there Friday while attempting to make a landing; its keel was broken, when dashed against a rock during the landing.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.