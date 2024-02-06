Out of the past: Nov. 24

1994

Thanksgiving Day. Twenty turkeys, seven hams and more than 450 filled stomachs; the statistics gratify the Salvation Army's 75 volunteers who cook, serve and clear away food for Cape Girardeau's needy at the Army's annual Thanksgiving Day feast

Retiring Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep was honored last night at the annual official opening of the 1994 Holiday of Lights display in County North Park; more than 250 persons turned out for the ceremony, which was coordinated by the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau; as part of the ceremony, a new display dedicated to Huckstep's 16 years of service was unveiled.

1969

Cape Girardeau County Court receives petitions calling for an election to be held to establish a County Health Department; members of an advisory board urge court members to call a special election in January or February; the petitions contain 4,333 signatures; 1,766 valid signatures are necessary to bring the proposition to a vote.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- About 200 persons yesterday afternoon attended the dedication of the new Chaffee General Hospital; guest speaker for the occasion was State Sen. J.F. Patterson of Caruthersville, Missouri, who represents the 25th District.