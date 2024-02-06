Out of the past: Nov. 24

After a three-hour meeting yesterday, members of two city advisory boards seem poised to work out a compromise on a $4 million proposal to expand recreation and convention facilities in Cape Girardeau; the Parks and Recreation and Convention and Visitors Bureau boards previously had clashed over plans for a multipurpose building at the city's new Osage Park and a concessions building at a Shawnee Park softball complex; at the meeting, both sides agreed that middle ground must be reached.
Lights on about 60 displays of various organizations are turned on at the Cape County Park; 30 more displays are planned for this annual event sponsored by the Cape County Park Department, the Cape County Commission and Southeast Missouri Council on the Arts.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Well over 400 people, taking advantage of the perfect weather, attend the St. Mary's Seminary open house in the afternoon, wandering through the buildings and grounds with seminarians as guides; the most popular exhibit seems to be the Estelle Doheny Museum, with its large collection of miniature enamels, Dresden porcelain and antique paperweights; the open house is the start of a week-long round of activities commemorating the founding of the seminary in 1818 by he Vincentian Fathers.
An estimated 3,000 people visited the Missourian's office yesterday and today to view artwork displayed there for the 22nd annual Missourian Art Show; guest artists are Gustav F. and Hazel Goetsch of St. Louis.
The Cape Girardeau Park Department has finished setting out 35 young trees in Fairground Park; they were planted at locations in which trees recently were removed or where there were other openings; planted where hard and soft maples, dogwood, gum and others.
C.W. McNeil, county 4-H Club president, and members and leaders of the Campster Club, helped the Parent-Teacher Unit and boys and girls of the Kage community organize their 4-H Club, which enrolled 27 members Nov. 19; the club elected Billy Hale as president, Iva Sanders as vice president, and Eunile Kraust as secretary-treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. O.C. Burton have returned to Cape Girardeau from Nashville, Tennessee, where Burton had been employed on construction work for the DuPont Powder Co. for the past few months; all construction work has been stopped by the company, and people are leaving Nashville by the thousands, according to Burton.
Mrs. Anton Schaaf received a telegram yesterday evening advising her that her nephew, Maurice "Little Hutty" Huttman, has been missing in action in France since Oct. 9.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
