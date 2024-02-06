Out of the past: Nov. 23

Forty years ago, Southeast Missouri State University responded to a nursing shortage in the region by developing the state's first associate degree program; at the end of this semester, again responding to the needs of the region, the university will eliminate the associate degree and focus on advanced academic degrees for nurses.
Twelve buildings have been demolished so far this fiscal year, and several others are being rehabilitated under Cape Girardeau's efforts to rid the city of dangerous and dilapidated structures; since July 1, the city has demolished six condemned buildings, while property owners knocked down another six; another five are under contract to be demolished by the city.
The Cape Girardeau City Council met Wednesday night and took up a number of issues; it announced its recycling center would open Dec. 1 at 605 Good Hope St.; and it said Cape Girardeau Metro Association has agreed that Christmas decorations on downtown city streets will remain unlighted until about two weeks before the holiday because of the energy crisis.
The Kroger Center, 2001 Independence St., has been granted a variance from city ordinances to erect a sign 63 feet tall on its property; Lon J. Maxey, president of General Sign Co., in asking the Cape Girardeau City Council for the variance, said a sign this height will allow for visibility from the William Street area over the Plaza Shopping Center buildings; signs are limited to 40 feet in height by ordinance; he noted there are already three signs higher than 63 feet in the Interstate 55-Route K area.
The possibility of establishing a Y.M.C.A. in Cape Girardeau was sounded out last night by members of the Jaycees; C. Paul Huck presented to the club the idea of establishing a Y.M.C.A. here to serve the purpose that it was expected a teen-town would fill; he pointed out that it could be used by members of the club as well as by the youth of the city.
Approval is given at a county-wide meeting in the evening at Jackson to take the steps necessary for the formation of a Cape County Advisory Health Council, but actual organization of the body is delayed pending presentation of the facts to the Cape County Medical Association at its January session; objections to the proposal are presented by Dr. J.H. Cochran, representing the association, who says that as far as he could determine by checking with physicians in Cape Girardeau, they had not been included in the mailing list inviting attendance at the meeting.
Prince Korndyke Colantha Aaggie, thoroughbred Holstein said to be the finest male of the breed in Missouri, arrives in Cape Girardeau and is taken to the farm of D.B. Smith on the Cape Girardeau-Jackson highway; the 7-month-old animal was purchased by Smith and A.J. Lawrence, local Holstein breeders, to add to their herd of purebred cattle; he made the six-day trip here in a spacious railroad boxcar.
Attorneys representing a number of holders of certificates of indebtedness for the Cape Girardeau Northern Railway have filed a motion asking Common Pleas Court Judge John A. Snider to order the sale of the road and terminate the present receivership; they pointed out that the road has been in the hands of a receiver for the past 10 years, and within that time has not paid any of the indebtedness.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
