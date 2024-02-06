Out of the past: Nov. 23

1998

Forty years ago, Southeast Missouri State University responded to a nursing shortage in the region by developing the state's first associate degree program; at the end of this semester, again responding to the needs of the region, the university will eliminate the associate degree and focus on advanced academic degrees for nurses.

Twelve buildings have been demolished so far this fiscal year, and several others are being rehabilitated under Cape Girardeau's efforts to rid the city of dangerous and dilapidated structures; since July 1, the city has demolished six condemned buildings, while property owners knocked down another six; another five are under contract to be demolished by the city.

1973

The Cape Girardeau City Council met Wednesday night and took up a number of issues; it announced its recycling center would open Dec. 1 at 605 Good Hope St.; and it said Cape Girardeau Metro Association has agreed that Christmas decorations on downtown city streets will remain unlighted until about two weeks before the holiday because of the energy crisis.

The Kroger Center, 2001 Independence St., has been granted a variance from city ordinances to erect a sign 63 feet tall on its property; Lon J. Maxey, president of General Sign Co., in asking the Cape Girardeau City Council for the variance, said a sign this height will allow for visibility from the William Street area over the Plaza Shopping Center buildings; signs are limited to 40 feet in height by ordinance; he noted there are already three signs higher than 63 feet in the Interstate 55-Route K area.