Out of the past: Nov. 23

1997

The Jackson Ministerial Alliance sponsors its community-wide Thanksgiving service in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson; the Rev. Richard Northcutt, associate pastor of New McKendree United Methodist Church, is guest speaker; area ministers assist with the service.

There will be no permanent dockside gambling in Illinois over the next year; Illinois riverboat casinos will continue cruising after a plan to allow dockside gambling failed in the final hours of the legislature's fall session last week; currently, the floating casinos are required to cruise at least an hour of each two-hour cycle, with a half-hour permitted each cycle for loading.

1972

Thanksgiving Day. Speaking at the annual union service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, at Westminster Presbyterian Church yesterday evening was the Rev. Lane G. Adams, an associate evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelist Association.

Many less fortunate families in need of aid on Thanksgiving Day receive baskets of food from local churches and their members; children in the Head Start program at St. James AME Church are treated to a special holiday dinner; 13 children and eight parents were feasted; special guests present for the meal are Charleston, Missouri, Mayor Charles Williams; Mr. and Mrs. John R. Spicer, teachers from the St. Louis area; and Evelyn Richards of Cape Girardeau.