Out of the past: Nov. 23

The Jackson Ministerial Alliance sponsors its community-wide Thanksgiving service in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson; the Rev. Richard Northcutt, associate pastor of New McKendree United Methodist Church, is guest speaker; area ministers assist with the service.
There will be no permanent dockside gambling in Illinois over the next year; Illinois riverboat casinos will continue cruising after a plan to allow dockside gambling failed in the final hours of the legislature's fall session last week; currently, the floating casinos are required to cruise at least an hour of each two-hour cycle, with a half-hour permitted each cycle for loading.
Thanksgiving Day. Speaking at the annual union service, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Ministerial Alliance, at Westminster Presbyterian Church yesterday evening was the Rev. Lane G. Adams, an associate evangelist with the Billy Graham Evangelist Association.
Many less fortunate families in need of aid on Thanksgiving Day receive baskets of food from local churches and their members; children in the Head Start program at St. James AME Church are treated to a special holiday dinner; 13 children and eight parents were feasted; special guests present for the meal are Charleston, Missouri, Mayor Charles Williams; Mr. and Mrs. John R. Spicer, teachers from the St. Louis area; and Evelyn Richards of Cape Girardeau.
A $900 fund, to be used for home missions and for the new district campground at Fredericktown, Missouri, was raised in less than five minutes at a recent congregational meeting at Church of the Nazarene; the Rev. C.E. Fleshman, pastor, says the local church was expected to raise only $500 for the two projects.
Inez Hamrick, president of State College Baptist Student Union; Kenneth Wideman, first vice president; Iola Hahs, secretary, and Chester McCormack -- all State College students -- direct the morning services at the Baptist Church at Gravel Hill.
Next year, Cape Girardeau Central High School may have an auto mechanics course; the school board is expected to make a final decision shortly; under the plan being considered, the federal government would pay the salary of an instructor, of not less than $2,000; it would be up to the school to furnish the equipment and building in which to have the class work.
The Rev. Edward Kirn of St. Paul, Missouri, former pastor of the Catholic church at Jackson nearly 20 years ago, spent yesterday in Cape Girardeau visiting the Rev. E. Pruente of St. Mary's Catholic Church; he left late in the day for Oran, Missouri, where he will visit friends; Kirn was located at Jackson for 20 years before being transferred to St. Paul 18 years ago.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
