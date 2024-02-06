Out of the past: Nov. 23

Another burglary at the home of a Cape Girardeau elderly couple -- the second this week and the 14th since May -- occurred Thursday night; the most recent happened while the residents were home, and money was taken by force; the back door to the home of the 85-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife was kicked in, and two men in ski masks, one brandishing a knife, entered the house and demanded money.
TCI cable television officials insist they aren't bluffing: They will take KFVS-TV off their cable systems in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois Jan. 1, rather than pay to carry the broadcast station; that would leave some 45,000 TCI subscribers without a CBS station on their cable systems.
A snowy prelude to Thanksgiving greets Cape Girardeau and area residents; the first major snowfall of the year measures from 1.2 to 1 1/12 inches in Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois; much of the snow melts as it touches the ground, creating wet, slushy conditions.
Cape Central Airways Inc. will build three executive hangars near the new maintenance and office building to be constructed by the city at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; the airways' request to build the hangars follows Cape Central's decision to accept one of the city's offers on rent to be paid on the proposed maintenance and office building, which will replace the main hangar destroyed by fire in July.
Special steps may be taken by the state in the future to preserve the covered bridge Burfordville, says M.S. Gwinn of Sikeston, Missouri, Division 10 engineer for the state Highway Department; "I have in mind possibly suggesting a small state park at Burfordville some time, but those things move slowly," Gwinn says.
Cape Girardeau industry, hospitals and hotels have a comparatively small supply of coal on hand; the general prospects are for few deliveries, except in the case of hospitals and a few other places, if the walkout of miners continues for a long period of time.
State Highway 1, north of Jackson via Fruitland and Old Appleton, has been practically abandoned for the time being, while it is being rebuilt; it will be impassable this winter and thereby stop two rural routes; just what the postal authorities will do about it remains a matter of speculation.
The People's Grocery, Good Hope and Sprigg streets, is now under the management of W.C. Miller and Odel Lovel.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
