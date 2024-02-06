Out of the past: Nov. 23

Thanksgiving. A "Harley Harley Christmas" is the theme of the Christmas window display at Sample Floor Covering at 401 N. Clark Ave.; this is the seventh year the store has created an animated holiday window display; likewise, Hutson's Fine Furniture reveals its annual animated Christmas window display at 43 S. Main St., featuring electric trains and elves putting the finishing touches on the "Santa Wall of Fame."
A six-member search committee, headed by Richard Gross, picked Nancy L. Jernigan as the Area Wide United Way executive director, replacing longtime director Dorothy Klein, who retired.
Missouri Utilities Co. "does not need" to increase its natural gas rates in Southeast Missouri, the City of Cape Girardeau tells the State Public Service Commission; city attorney Howard C. Wright Jr. files a motion urging the commission to deny the company's request for a 6% increase in rates after testimony of Mayor Howard C. Tooke and Councilman John J. Kollker is presented at a hearing in Jefferson City.
Walls hung with paintings of all sizes, shapes and subjects -- both professional and amateur -- transformed the Missourian Building into an art gallery Saturday and Sunday as approximately 3,000 visitors strolled through the 24th consecutive Missourian Art Exhibition.
Cape Girardeau's first postwar Thanksgiving was one of the coldest in recent years, the mercury dropping to 25 degrees, but the day featured clear skies, church services and scores of happy reunions of servicemen and their families.
John Dieteker has been issued a permit by city engineer John R. Walther to construct a two-story concrete block store building at LaCruz and South Sprigg streets; the building will be 30 feet wide and 40 feet long and will cost about $2,000.
The Rotary Club confirms Branch Rickey, manager of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, will speak at a big open meeting at Cape Girardeau Central High School the evening of Nov. 30; the club has resolved to do something worthwhile for the boys of Cape Girardeau, and Rickey will speak at a second meeting on behalf of boys; he will speak on "boy life," his subject being "A Losing Play."
Oscar Kaiser, Charles and Elmore Kassel, Sherman Harger and Mrs. Otto Kassel go to Chaffee, Missouri, to furnish music for a dance given by the young society people.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.