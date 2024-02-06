Out of the past: Nov. 23

1995

Thanksgiving. A "Harley Harley Christmas" is the theme of the Christmas window display at Sample Floor Covering at 401 N. Clark Ave.; this is the seventh year the store has created an animated holiday window display; likewise, Hutson's Fine Furniture reveals its annual animated Christmas window display at 43 S. Main St., featuring electric trains and elves putting the finishing touches on the "Santa Wall of Fame."

A six-member search committee, headed by Richard Gross, picked Nancy L. Jernigan as the Area Wide United Way executive director, replacing longtime director Dorothy Klein, who retired.

1970

Missouri Utilities Co. "does not need" to increase its natural gas rates in Southeast Missouri, the City of Cape Girardeau tells the State Public Service Commission; city attorney Howard C. Wright Jr. files a motion urging the commission to deny the company's request for a 6% increase in rates after testimony of Mayor Howard C. Tooke and Councilman John J. Kollker is presented at a hearing in Jefferson City.

Walls hung with paintings of all sizes, shapes and subjects -- both professional and amateur -- transformed the Missourian Building into an art gallery Saturday and Sunday as approximately 3,000 visitors strolled through the 24th consecutive Missourian Art Exhibition.