Out of the past: Nov. 23

A contract between Little River Drainage District and Lady Luck Gaming Crop. that would allow a gambling boat to be moored in the district's Diversion Channel at Scott City appears assured; Larry Dowdy of Cape Girardeau, executive vice president of the district, expects the contract to be signed with Lady Luck within two to three weeks.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The Bollinger County Democratic Central Committee has voted to recommend to Gov. Mel Carnahan that he appoint a Cape Girardeau lawyer Bollinger County prosecutor; the committee, meeting last night, heard from three candidates before deciding to recommend Scott Reynolds as prosecutor.
An item for about $200,000 for the construction of a control tower at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport is included in an appropriation bill which was passed this week by the U.S. Representatives.
The Rev. Loy Shrum of Boyceville, Wisconsin, has been accepted as the new pastor of New Testament Baptist Church; he and his wife have four daughters ranging in age from 6 to 13; the family expects to arrive in Cape Girardeau about the second week of December.
Thanksgiving brings a holiday for Cape Girardeau with stores, banks and offices generally closed during the day; sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance, the community Thanksgiving Day service is held in the morning at Christ Evangelical Church; the Rev. Bernard A. McIlhaney, pastor of the Presbyterian Church, preaches on "Perpetuating Our Heritage."
Featuring a running attack, the Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers conclude their 1944 gridiron season with a rather unexpected 41-0 victory over the Jackson High Indians at Jackson, in the annual Turkey Day classic before an estimated crowd of 3,000.
The Rev. C.H. Morton is installed as the new pastor of the Presbyterian Church in the morning; the Rev. Turner of the Jackson Presbyterian Church presides and preaches the sermon.
J.M. Malang, who is with the state highway commission, and M.S. Murray, district highway engineer of this road district, spend the day inspecting the roads of the county; they visit parts of Kingshighway and the Dutchtown-Blomeyer and Advance road; they also inspect part of the Cape Girardeau, Marble Hill, Zalma, Willow Springs and Springfield highway which goes across the state.
