Out of the past: Nov. 23

1994

A contract between Little River Drainage District and Lady Luck Gaming Crop. that would allow a gambling boat to be moored in the district's Diversion Channel at Scott City appears assured; Larry Dowdy of Cape Girardeau, executive vice president of the district, expects the contract to be signed with Lady Luck within two to three weeks.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The Bollinger County Democratic Central Committee has voted to recommend to Gov. Mel Carnahan that he appoint a Cape Girardeau lawyer Bollinger County prosecutor; the committee, meeting last night, heard from three candidates before deciding to recommend Scott Reynolds as prosecutor.

1969

An item for about $200,000 for the construction of a control tower at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport is included in an appropriation bill which was passed this week by the U.S. Representatives.

The Rev. Loy Shrum of Boyceville, Wisconsin, has been accepted as the new pastor of New Testament Baptist Church; he and his wife have four daughters ranging in age from 6 to 13; the family expects to arrive in Cape Girardeau about the second week of December.