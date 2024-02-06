Out of the past: Nov. 23

1992

Cape Girardeau officials have started a comprehensive program to evaluate the condition of every block of city street; the new "Pavement Management System" will enable the city to set priorities for street repairs and replacement; the program is the brainchild of assistant Public Works director Kevin McMeel.

Motorists on Broadway and Main Street see a pretty reminder of the approaching season as Union Electric workers put up Christmas decorations.

1967

Thanksgiving Day

This year's Salvation Army Tree of Lights -- the community's annual way of helping the unfortunate at Christmas -- will be in Capaha Park at Freedom Corner at Broadway and North West End Boulevard; it will mark the first time since the program originated the tree hasn't been at the post office-federal building lawn, where a new federal office building is under construction.

The new zoning regulations and map for the city of Cape Girardeau as proposed by Bartholomew and Associates soon may become a reality; after months of study and amendments, the council has set a hearing date of Dec. 20 before final adoption of the rezoning ordinance.