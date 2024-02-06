Out of the past: Nov. 23

Cape Girardeau officials have started a comprehensive program to evaluate the condition of every block of city street; the new "Pavement Management System" will enable the city to set priorities for street repairs and replacement; the program is the brainchild of assistant Public Works director Kevin McMeel.
Motorists on Broadway and Main Street see a pretty reminder of the approaching season as Union Electric workers put up Christmas decorations.
This year's Salvation Army Tree of Lights -- the community's annual way of helping the unfortunate at Christmas -- will be in Capaha Park at Freedom Corner at Broadway and North West End Boulevard; it will mark the first time since the program originated the tree hasn't been at the post office-federal building lawn, where a new federal office building is under construction.
The new zoning regulations and map for the city of Cape Girardeau as proposed by Bartholomew and Associates soon may become a reality; after months of study and amendments, the council has set a hearing date of Dec. 20 before final adoption of the rezoning ordinance.
An explosion of butane gas at 8:30 a.m. at the shop building of Kimbel Truck lines on Independence Street at West End Boulevard wrecks the structure and seriously injures two employees of the company, one of whom was thrown from the one-story building by the blast; injured are the shop foreman, Claude L. "Kelly" Hinman, 51, and a mechanic, Robert S. Lindsay, 36.
The Rev. Ralph E. Weisser, for eight years pastor of Christ Evangelical Church, yesterday read a letter of resignation to his congregation; the resignation, which will be formally considered next Sunday by the congregation, would release Weisser to take the pastorate of the First Evangelical and Reformed Church at Indianapolis.
The sugar situation in Cape Girardeau is easing a bit, although the supply is still much less than the demand; another car of sugar arrived this week, the second one in perhaps two months.
The teachers and pupils of Jefferson School are given an unexpected vacation day when the heating plant fails and the rooms get so chilled classes have to be dismissed; the boiler sprang a leak, and the fire had to be extinguished so plumbers could make repairs.
-- Sharon Sanders