Out of the past: Nov. 22

1997

A state grant to fund a preservation plan for the city of Cape Girardeau could be the first step in creating historic districts in the city; the $20,000 grant from the Missouri Historic Preservation Program to Cape Girardeau's Historic Preservation Commission would pay for hiring a preservationist to put the plan together; the grant is the first in a series of grants the commission plans to seek for more in-depth studies and preservation projects.

Cold weather doesn't keep some 50 volunteers from completing a community beautification project in South Cape Girardeau in the morning; members from Vision 2000 and the Class of 2000 gather volunteers on the lot of the old Schnucks Midtown store for the "Pride on the South Side" project; the job includes a trash detail throughout the surrounding area.

1972

Southeast Missouri State University is taking steps to decrease its teaching staff in the wake of a declining student enrollment -- a trend that isn't expected to reverse for at least another decade -- says Dr. Mark F. Scully, university president; the university, which experienced an enrollment decline of 218 students this fall, is being forced to release some of its instructors, although the number of teachers hasn't been released.

The art department of Southeast Missouri State University has requested that an art gallery be included in the proposed Student Union; a letter from a dozen art faculty members to the university's board of regents and president Mark F. Scully points out there is space planned for sports, recreation, food services, entertainment and conference in the building, but there is no area "directly designated for the presentation of the graphic arts."