Out of the past: Nov. 22

Schnucks Food & Drug was rededicated last night; Craig Schnuck, chairman and chief executive of Schnucks Markets Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, was here to help celebrate the grocery store's 20th anniversary in Cape Girardeau; Schnuck was also on hand in November 1976, when the ribbon was cut to open the store at 19 S. Kingshighway.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 938 deer were killed in Bollinger County last weekend; that ranks Bollinger as the top deer-killing county in the 13-county region, with Wayne and Perry counties coming in second and third.
Paintings ranging from soft pastel portraits to landscapes to flashy abstracts attracted more than 2,500 visitors to the 25th annual Missourian Art Exhibition on Saturday and Sunday; The Missourian business office and A.B. Dick Co. were transformed into an art gallery, walls hung with 287 paintings; guest artist was Virginia Moberly Schlueter of St. Louis.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- One worker was killed and another injured Saturday afternoon when a catwalk broke loose as they were installing it 80 feet in the air at the steam generating plant in St. Jude Industrial Park southeast of here; Thomas L. Manley, 23, of Cairo, Illinois, died instantly; Edward T. Romain, 26, of Bandana, Kentucky, received severe contusions of the legs.
Cape Girardeau city taxes are coming in slowly, a check with the city clerk's office shows; collections amount to only $17,247.46 out of an estimated $96,550 due the city on real and personal property assessments; the merchants and manufacturers tax, City Clerk W.C. Kaempfer relates, is much better; collections amount to $10,018.08 out of an estimated $11,097 due the city.
With less than a 10-day supply of coal on hand, State College has inaugurated a conservation program in the use of light and heat; orders have been issued requiring all lights to be turned off during the day hours, although their use may be normally necessary, and to conserve at night; also, windows in all buildings are to be kept closed so as to preserve heat.
Viola Luckey, popular librarian at Cape Girardeau Central High School, has tendered her resignation to superintendent J.N. Crocker; her place will be filled by Norma Regenhardt, now a teacher at May Greene School; Luckey is engaged to marry Ivan McGlothlin of Dexter, Missouri.
Officers of the Cape Girardeau County Bar have announced Charles H. Daues of the St. Louis Court of Appeals has paid to have a fine portrait of Nathaniel W. Watkins created; it will be accepted by the bar in a ceremony at the county courthouse in Jackson on Dec. 3 and will hang in a place of prominence in the Circuit Courtroom there; Watkins was a half-brother of Henry Clay and was an early settler in Jackson.
