Out of the past: Nov. 22

1996

Schnucks Food & Drug was rededicated last night; Craig Schnuck, chairman and chief executive of Schnucks Markets Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, was here to help celebrate the grocery store's 20th anniversary in Cape Girardeau; Schnuck was also on hand in November 1976, when the ribbon was cut to open the store at 19 S. Kingshighway.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation reports 938 deer were killed in Bollinger County last weekend; that ranks Bollinger as the top deer-killing county in the 13-county region, with Wayne and Perry counties coming in second and third.

1971

Paintings ranging from soft pastel portraits to landscapes to flashy abstracts attracted more than 2,500 visitors to the 25th annual Missourian Art Exhibition on Saturday and Sunday; The Missourian business office and A.B. Dick Co. were transformed into an art gallery, walls hung with 287 paintings; guest artist was Virginia Moberly Schlueter of St. Louis.

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- One worker was killed and another injured Saturday afternoon when a catwalk broke loose as they were installing it 80 feet in the air at the steam generating plant in St. Jude Industrial Park southeast of here; Thomas L. Manley, 23, of Cairo, Illinois, died instantly; Edward T. Romain, 26, of Bandana, Kentucky, received severe contusions of the legs.