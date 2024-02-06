Out of the past: Nov. 22

1995

For less than 20 cents a pound, a family can feast on a Thanksgiving turkey; but the entire holiday meal could cost as much as $40 if you buy it prepared; the birds range in price from 12 to 19 cents per pound with an additional $50 purchase at area grocery stores; otherwise, they cost up to 69 cents per pound.

Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. of Cape Girardeau was honored Tuesday with the State Historical Society's Distinguished Service Award; Limbaugh, 104, a longtime supporter and former president of the society, worked for the society in 1915, earning 15 cents an hour to move society collections from Jesse Hall to what is now Ellis Library while he was a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia; Limbaugh serves on the society's board of trustees.

1970

Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel utilizes its morning service to honor veterans; the congregation sent invitations to World War I veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 63 and State College Veterans Corps to attend the service; the congregation also remembers five members currently serving in the armed forces: Doug Koch and John Cochran in Vietnam, David Ware at Whiteland Air Force Base, Michael Reynolds with the Marines in San Diego, California, and Michael Fiehler at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

The first arctic air mass of the season pushes its way through Cape Girardeau in the afternoon, plunging temperatures 36 degrees by this morning; the official overnight low at the airport was 21.