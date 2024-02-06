Out of the past: Nov. 22

For less than 20 cents a pound, a family can feast on a Thanksgiving turkey; but the entire holiday meal could cost as much as $40 if you buy it prepared; the birds range in price from 12 to 19 cents per pound with an additional $50 purchase at area grocery stores; otherwise, they cost up to 69 cents per pound.
Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. of Cape Girardeau was honored Tuesday with the State Historical Society's Distinguished Service Award; Limbaugh, 104, a longtime supporter and former president of the society, worked for the society in 1915, earning 15 cents an hour to move society collections from Jesse Hall to what is now Ellis Library while he was a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia; Limbaugh serves on the society's board of trustees.
Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel utilizes its morning service to honor veterans; the congregation sent invitations to World War I veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3838, Disabled American Veterans, Marine Corps League, American Legion Post 63 and State College Veterans Corps to attend the service; the congregation also remembers five members currently serving in the armed forces: Doug Koch and John Cochran in Vietnam, David Ware at Whiteland Air Force Base, Michael Reynolds with the Marines in San Diego, California, and Michael Fiehler at Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
The first arctic air mass of the season pushes its way through Cape Girardeau in the afternoon, plunging temperatures 36 degrees by this morning; the official overnight low at the airport was 21.
Thanksgiving. The holiday is observed in Cape Girardeau with a union religious service at Grace Methodist Church, the general suspension of business industry, and an afternoon football game at Houck Field Stadium pitting Cape Girardeau Central High against Jackson High; speaking at the Ministerial Alliance-sponsored union service is the Rev. Robert C. Holliday, district superintendent of the Methodist Church.
Featuring a running and aerial attack, the Cape Girardeau Central High Tigers bring their 1945 gridiron season to a close with a rather unexpected 34-0 victory over the Jackson High Indians at Houck Field Stadium.
Herman Rabich, former Cape Girardeau contractor, who has been living in Southern California for several years, has returned and may spend several months here; his wife accompanied him; while Rabich prefers to live in Cape Girardeau, the couple finds the climate in the West more beneficial to their health.
Kassel's eight-piece orchestra will furnish music for the American Legion's informal Thanksgiving "hop," to be held Wednesday night in the Elks' hall, through the consideration of William Brodtmann, proprietor of The Ideal.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
