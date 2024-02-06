Out of the past: Nov. 22

A Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputy escaped serious injury yesterday when a tree limb fell on his police cruiser as he drove in the 900 block of Broadway; deputy Mike Englemann suffered face and hand lacerations after the limb broke from a tree near First Baptist Church; the limb shattered the windshield and driver's side window and dented the hood, roof and back of the car.
A 23-year-old Kelso, Missouri, man was killed in a construction accident Monday morning in Cape Girardeau; he was struck on the head by a steel beam while working on the Cape LaCroix-Walker Creek drainage control project behind the former Silo building on South Kingshighway at the intersection with Bloomfield Road.
With more entries -- 306 -- than ever in its history, the 23rd annual Missourian Art Exhibition opens in the afternoon; the business offices of The Missourian and Missourian Office Supply Co. have been transformed into an art gallery for the two-day showing.
Baptism of new ministers is the highlight of the morning session of the Jehovah's Witnesses convention being held at the Arena Building through tomorrow; attendance for the opening session was 885, from Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas and Southern Illinois.
Melvin Thomas, a Navy specialist second class, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.L. Thomas of Cape Girardeau, is home on leave; he was a member of a cargo ship, which picked up and saved 14 sailors off a landing craft in the Southwest Pacific during a severe typhoon four months ago; in his 28 months spent in the South Pacific, Thomas was at such places as New Caledonia, Guadalcanal, Fiji Islands, Samoa, Guam, Yap, Leyte, Tuluagi and Honolulu.
T-Sgt. Dale Stewart is home after seven months of service overseas, spending a 21-day furlough with his parents, Mrs. and Mrs. J.D. Stewart of Cape Girardeau; Stewart, a radio operator on a B-17 Flying Fortress, participated in the D-Day invasion in France on June 6 and has 35 missions to his credit.
The Rt. Rev. Frederick F. Johnson of St. Louis, coadjutor bishop of the Eastern Diocese of Missouri, arrives in Cape Girardeau on the noon Frisco, accompanied by Thomas Q. Dix and others; Episcopalians are in a nationwide campaign for the church, and it is connection with this movement Johnson and other St. Louisans are visiting here.
Charles H. Daues, city counselor of St. Louis, addresses the Cape Girardeau County Republican Committee at Jackson in the afternoon, announcing his candidacy for St. Louis Court of Appeals; although now a resident of St. Louis, Daues says he and his family will always look upon Cape Girardeau as their real home.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
