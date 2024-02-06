Out of the past: Nov. 22

1994

A Cape Girardeau County sheriff's deputy escaped serious injury yesterday when a tree limb fell on his police cruiser as he drove in the 900 block of Broadway; deputy Mike Englemann suffered face and hand lacerations after the limb broke from a tree near First Baptist Church; the limb shattered the windshield and driver's side window and dented the hood, roof and back of the car.

A 23-year-old Kelso, Missouri, man was killed in a construction accident Monday morning in Cape Girardeau; he was struck on the head by a steel beam while working on the Cape LaCroix-Walker Creek drainage control project behind the former Silo building on South Kingshighway at the intersection with Bloomfield Road.

1969

With more entries -- 306 -- than ever in its history, the 23rd annual Missourian Art Exhibition opens in the afternoon; the business offices of The Missourian and Missourian Office Supply Co. have been transformed into an art gallery for the two-day showing.

Baptism of new ministers is the highlight of the morning session of the Jehovah's Witnesses convention being held at the Arena Building through tomorrow; attendance for the opening session was 885, from Southeast Missouri, Northeast Arkansas and Southern Illinois.